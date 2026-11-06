🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Peoria

Peoria has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now. Each one has a different story, but all of them are ready to be someone’s new best friend.

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Duckie is a young Belgian Malinois mix pup with a beautiful brown-and-black coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Duckie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Momo

Momo Breed: Pitsky (Pit Bull / Husky mix)

Pitsky (Pit Bull / Husky mix) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Peoria, IL)

Mo is described by his person as wonderful, kind, intelligent, caring, cuddly, and very loyal. He’s been a constant companion since he was little and loves to follow his family everywhere. He’s not a fan of nail trims, but he handles bath time and even the vacuum just fine. His owner wants him to have a home with more time and attention for him.

👉 Meet Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Standard Poodle mix (Bernedoodle)

Bernese Mountain Dog / Standard Poodle mix (Bernedoodle) Age: Adult (almost 2 years old)

(almost 2 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Weight: About 50 lbs (should be closer to 60 lbs)

About 50 lbs (should be closer to 60 lbs) Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Grafelman Farms

Phone: (312) 379-9414

Milo is a young Bernedoodle with a big, loving heart. He absolutely adores his people and thinks he’s a lap dog, even at around 50 pounds. He’s looking for a family who will give him the steady love and care he deserves.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Brittany Spaniel mix (best guess)

Brittany Spaniel mix (best guess) Age: Adult (almost 2 years old)

(almost 2 years old) Gender: Female

Weight: About 26 lbs

About 26 lbs Adoption Fee: $300

Color: Not specified

Not specified Shelter: Grafelman Farms

Phone: (312) 379-9414

Lexi is a sweet, gentle soul with a playful side. She enjoys playing with her dog friends and loves people, offering gentle licks to show affection. She is crate trained and potty trained, and her adoption fee covers spay, microchip with registration, vaccines, and current flea and heartworm prevention.

👉 Meet Lexi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Weimaraner / Standard Poodle mix

Weimaraner / Standard Poodle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Grafelman Farms

Phone: (312) 379-9414

Liberty is a precious, docile, and very loving puppy. She’s described as loyal, curious, soft, shiny, and a huge cuddler who loves belly rubs after a good sniff session. She’s still a bit goofy and gangly, with adorable “puppy dog eyes” and a fun, playful spirit.

👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maybe Brittany Spaniel / Collie / Beagle mix (best guess)

Maybe Brittany Spaniel / Collie / Beagle mix (best guess) Age: Adult (about 2 years old)

(about 2 years old) Gender: Female

Weight: About 25 lbs

About 25 lbs Adoption Fee: $300

Color: Shiny auburn coat with “knee-high polka dot socks”

Shiny auburn coat with “knee-high polka dot socks” Shelter: Grafelman Farms

Phone: (312) 379-9414

Willow is a petite, pretty girl who’s equal parts cute and cuddly, playful but calm. Once she trusts you and her space, she becomes a very loyal “Velcro” companion—always nearby and ready to be by your side.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 4 months old)

(about 4 months old) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Weight: About 14 lbs at 4 months

About 14 lbs at 4 months Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Grafelman Farms

Phone: (312) 379-9414

Shere Khan is a handsome brindle puppy with bursts of playful energy and a very sweet side. He’ll happily lie at your feet for long snuggles. He knows some basic commands and is kennel trained and potty trained up to about 5 hours, but his new family should plan on continued training to help with puppy mouthing and jumping.

👉 Meet Shere Khan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Peoria area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above, or share these pups with friends and neighbors. The right home could be just a phone call—or a share—away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.