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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Peoria
Peoria has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now. Each one has a different story, but all of them are ready to be someone’s new best friend.
DUCKIE
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services
- Phone: (309) 672-2440
Duckie is a young Belgian Malinois mix pup with a beautiful brown-and-black coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
👉 Meet Duckie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mo
- Nickname: Momo
- Breed: Pitsky (Pit Bull / Husky mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Peoria, IL)
Mo is described by his person as wonderful, kind, intelligent, caring, cuddly, and very loyal. He’s been a constant companion since he was little and loves to follow his family everywhere. He’s not a fan of nail trims, but he handles bath time and even the vacuum just fine. His owner wants him to have a home with more time and attention for him.
👉 Meet Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Standard Poodle mix (Bernedoodle)
- Age: Adult (almost 2 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Weight: About 50 lbs (should be closer to 60 lbs)
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Grafelman Farms
- Phone: (312) 379-9414
Milo is a young Bernedoodle with a big, loving heart. He absolutely adores his people and thinks he’s a lap dog, even at around 50 pounds. He’s looking for a family who will give him the steady love and care he deserves.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lexi
- Breed: Brittany Spaniel mix (best guess)
- Age: Adult (almost 2 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 26 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Color: Not specified
- Shelter: Grafelman Farms
- Phone: (312) 379-9414
Lexi is a sweet, gentle soul with a playful side. She enjoys playing with her dog friends and loves people, offering gentle licks to show affection. She is crate trained and potty trained, and her adoption fee covers spay, microchip with registration, vaccines, and current flea and heartworm prevention.
👉 Meet Lexi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Liberty
- Breed: Weimaraner / Standard Poodle mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Grafelman Farms
- Phone: (312) 379-9414
Liberty is a precious, docile, and very loving puppy. She’s described as loyal, curious, soft, shiny, and a huge cuddler who loves belly rubs after a good sniff session. She’s still a bit goofy and gangly, with adorable “puppy dog eyes” and a fun, playful spirit.
👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow
- Breed: Maybe Brittany Spaniel / Collie / Beagle mix (best guess)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 25 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Color: Shiny auburn coat with “knee-high polka dot socks”
- Shelter: Grafelman Farms
- Phone: (312) 379-9414
Willow is a petite, pretty girl who’s equal parts cute and cuddly, playful but calm. Once she trusts you and her space, she becomes a very loyal “Velcro” companion—always nearby and ready to be by your side.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shere Khan
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (about 4 months old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Weight: About 14 lbs at 4 months
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Grafelman Farms
- Phone: (312) 379-9414
Shere Khan is a handsome brindle puppy with bursts of playful energy and a very sweet side. He’ll happily lie at your feet for long snuggles. He knows some basic commands and is kennel trained and potty trained up to about 5 hours, but his new family should plan on continued training to help with puppy mouthing and jumping.
👉 Meet Shere Khan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Peoria area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above, or share these pups with friends and neighbors. The right home could be just a phone call—or a share—away.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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