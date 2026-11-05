🚚 Peoria, IL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Peoria’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady role if you like keeping products moving and organized.

Below are several solid Supply Chain & Logistics openings in Peoria, IL you can scan fast.

Employer: PEORIA PRODUCTION SHOP

PEORIA PRODUCTION SHOP Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Office + floor mix. You’ll handle shipping and receiving in SAP/EWM, create bills of lading, manage UPS shipments, and keep records tight. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working independently, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), employer‑paid life & disability).

Employer: Komatsu

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Not stated (appears full-time)

Not stated (appears full-time) Salary: $44,600 – $52,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: More desk/coordination focused. You’ll chase down parts, clear backorders, and work with suppliers to keep inventory flowing. Uses Excel and internal systems like SAP; comes with a full benefits package, 401(k), paid time off, and training at a large global company.

Employer: Strato, Inc.

Location: Peoria, IL 61603

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $20.00 – $22.00/hour , 35–40 hours/week

, Why it’s worth a look: Hands‑on role working with large sheet metal railcar parts. You’ll run forklifts, load flatbeds, manage storage racks, and inspect parts for damage. Good match if you’re forklift‑certified (or can be), like outdoor/yard work, and want steady hours plus 401(k), dental, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.