🏗️ Peoria, IL Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Peoria’s engineering scene is busy, especially around heavy equipment, electrification, and medical tech. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you like hands-on design and problem solving.

Employer: Akkodis

Akkodis Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Contract

Pay: $30–$36/hour

Work on design and component development using Creo or SolidWorks for an established client in Peoria. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of solid modeling, know DFM, Teamcenter, APQP, NPI, and want contract work with medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Global Connect Technologies (supporting Caterpillar )

Global Connect Technologies (supporting ) Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Experience: 5+ years in wiring harness design

Design 2D/3D wiring harnesses for engines, gensets, and off‑highway machines from concept to production. You’ll use Creo, work with large assemblies, handle schematics, routing, BOMs, DFMEA, DFM/DFA, PPAP, and collaborate with suppliers and global engineering teams.

Employer: Diversified Services Network, Inc. (DSN)

Location: Mossville, IL (Peoria area) – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$53,000/year

Hands-on role in a Power Electronics Lab testing everything from PCBs to full inverters and DC‑DC converters for a Fortune 100 company. Includes full benefits, PTO, 401(k), and high‑voltage testing work (up to 4,000V) with strong growth potential if you like lab and test environments.

Employer: Comprehensive Prosthetics & Orthotics (CPO)

Location: Peoria, IL – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour

Use CAD/digital modeling to prepare custom orthotic and prosthetic device models, especially ankle‑foot orthoses (AFOs). Good option if you have CAD skills or O&P fabrication experience and want steady, mission‑driven work helping patients with mobility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Peoria employers often consider related experience and on‑the‑job learning.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.