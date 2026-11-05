🚧 Downtown Peoria street closures for Veterans Day Parade

🚧 Downtown Peoria streets closing for Veterans Day Parade

On Wednesday, November 11, several streets in downtown Peoria will be closed for the Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 2.

Closures run from 9:45 a.m. to noon. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at S.W. Monroe St & Fulton St, then goes:

Northeast on S.W. Monroe St to Main St

to Southeast on Main St

Northeast on N.E. Adams St to Hamilton Blvd

Streets closed from 9:45 a.m.:

Monroe St between N. William Kumpf Blvd and Hamilton Blvd

between and Madison Ave between Main St and Hamilton Blvd

between and Jefferson Ave between Fulton St and Hamilton Blvd

between and Adams St between Fulton St and Hamilton Blvd

between and Main St between N.E. Perry Ave and N.E. Washington St

between and Fulton St at S.W. Madison Ave

Detours:

Use S.W. Washington St from Liberty St instead of S.W. Adams St or S.W. Jefferson Ave

instead of or Use S.W. Washington St from Hamilton Blvd instead of N.E. Jefferson Ave

Parking is restricted along the route, so plan ahead and drive carefully.