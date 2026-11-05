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🚧 Downtown Peoria street closures for Veterans Day Parade
7 days ago
🚧 Downtown Peoria streets closing for Veterans Day Parade
On Wednesday, November 11, several streets in downtown Peoria will be closed for the Veterans Day Parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 2.
Closures run from 9:45 a.m. to noon. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at S.W. Monroe St & Fulton St, then goes:
- Northeast on S.W. Monroe St to Main St
- Southeast on Main St
- Northeast on N.E. Adams St to Hamilton Blvd
Streets closed from 9:45 a.m.:
- Monroe St between N. William Kumpf Blvd and Hamilton Blvd
- Madison Ave between Main St and Hamilton Blvd
- Jefferson Ave between Fulton St and Hamilton Blvd
- Adams St between Fulton St and Hamilton Blvd
- Main St between N.E. Perry Ave and N.E. Washington St
- Fulton St at S.W. Madison Ave
Detours:
- Use S.W. Washington St from Liberty St instead of S.W. Adams St or S.W. Jefferson Ave
- Use S.W. Washington St from Hamilton Blvd instead of N.E. Jefferson Ave
Parking is restricted along the route, so plan ahead and drive carefully.
More Info: Downtown Road Closures Set for Wednesday, November...
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