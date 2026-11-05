🍽️ Peoria IL Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Peoria’s food scene is busy right now, from local pizza spots to healthcare dining. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead daily restaurant operations, support the General Manager, and guide both front-of-house and kitchen teams. Good fit if you have restaurant leadership experience and want solid pay plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Oliver's Pizza & Pub

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Part-time, in person

Salary: $16.50 – $19.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work in a local, community-focused pizza and pub making homemade dishes in a lively setting. Great if you have kitchen experience and want a flexible schedule, employee discount, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: OnTray

Location: Peoria, IL (regional role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Higher-level role overseeing food service operations in nursing home kitchens across a region. Ideal if you have long-term care food service management and budgeting experience and want to guide multiple facilities instead of working in just one kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, growth, and exact duties in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.