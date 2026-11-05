🚌 Peoria, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Mechanic Roles

Peoria’s got a solid mix of driving and diesel mechanic jobs right now, from local delivery to high-earning OTR owner-operators.

Below are several transportation openings you can scan fast and apply to today.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Peoria, IL (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team), $5,000/week minimum when working

(team), when working Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is entertainment freight, not typical dry goods. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention pay, fuel permits/taxes, tolls, cargo/liability insurance, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. Passport required.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Peoria, IL

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages noted)

Not listed (competitive wages noted) Type: Full-time

Hands-on diesel role doing repairs and preventative maintenance on a company fleet for a major environmental services company. You get health benefits after 30 days, potential raise after 90 days, 401(k) with match, paid OEM training, uniforms/PPE, and room to grow.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Peoria, IL

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages noted)

Not listed (competitive wages noted) Type: Full-time

Lead the shop and keep a diverse fleet DOT-compliant while supervising maintenance work and records. Ideal if you have 5–7 years diesel experience, are strong with diagnostics (electrical, ECMs, hydraulics, ABS, etc.), and want leadership responsibility plus benefits, training, and advancement.

Employer: U.S. AutoForce (U.S. Venture, Inc.)

Location: Peoria, IL

Salary: From $19/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Listed as Internship (full-time hours, Mon–Fri)

Day-shift driving (about 9:00am–5:30pm, some overtime) delivering tires and auto products on local routes, 10–20 stops per day. Includes healthcare from day one, 401(k) with contribution and match, bonuses, paid time off, boot reimbursement, and on-the-job training—no CDL needed, just a valid license and 1 year of pro driving.

Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management (Franchise)

Location: Peoria, IL

Salary: $15/hr in-store & $9/hr on the road + tips & mileage

Type: Full-time

Use your own insured vehicle to deliver pizzas and earn hourly pay, tips, and mileage. Flexible hours, health/dental/vision after 60 days for full-time, 401(k), and room to move up in the store if you want a longer-term path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles posted nearby too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.