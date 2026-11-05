🎓 Peoria, IL Education Jobs with Multiple Teaching Roles

Peoria’s education scene is busy right now, especially for early childhood and training pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc. Location: Peoria, IL / Horicon, WI (50/50 travel)

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role leads a 4-day onboarding and safety program for new CDL drivers, splitting time between Peoria and Horicon. Includes a company vehicle for travel, strong benefits (PTO, health, 401(k) match, paid parental leave), and the chance to shape safety culture across multiple sites.

Location: Peoria, IL 61614

Salary: $17.00–$18.50 per hour

Type: Full-time, in person

This early childhood teaching role focuses on preschool and young learners, with a mix of math, literacy, and early intervention. Comes with health insurance, dental, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts; CPR is required and a CDA is a plus.

Location: Peoria, IL

Salary: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (25+ hours/week), in person

Support a lead teacher with instruction, behavior support, and daily care for preschoolers. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of early childhood experience, want professional development and a retirement plan, and prefer a part-time schedule.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local schools and training teams often hire in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.