🛒 Peoria Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Peoria has a nice mix of front-desk, retail, and manager roles hiring right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: 1022 W Pioneer Parkway, Peoria, IL (Store #3134)

(Store #3134) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.50/hour (or higher based on experience)

Work with commercial paint customers, match them with the right products, and help hit store sales goals. Great fit if you’re fluent in English and Spanish, like hands-on work (tinting/mixing paint), and want steady hours with a big, established brand.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Peoria, IL (works across multiple local stores)

Peoria, IL (works across multiple local stores) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Day-shift role (office closes at 6 pm, Sundays off at this site) helping run one or more storage locations. You’ll handle rentals, payments, light cleaning, and customer questions—good for someone with at least 1 year of customer-facing experience who wants stable daytime hours.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Peoria, IL (covers multiple stores in the district)

Peoria, IL (covers multiple stores in the district) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Lead daily operations for one or more storage sites, from sales and budgets to customer issues and site cleanliness. This is a good step up if you have 2+ years of customer-facing work and want more responsibility while still keeping daytime hours and potential Sundays off.

Employer: Prairie Animal Hospital

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Front-desk style role helping pet owners and their animals, plus some office and project work. Great if you love people and pets, enjoy learning, and want a fun, pun-loving team with perks like 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and staff discounts.

Employer: Hermes Management (Retail Dry Cleaner)

Location: Peoria, IL (various store locations)

Peoria, IL (various store locations) Type: Part-time (~ 16 hours/week )

(~ ) Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Help customers at the counter and handle clothes check-in, sorting, and folding. Good for someone who wants 3–4 short shifts per week, can work at different stores, and likes a clear, step-by-step hiring process.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 425 N. Western Ave., Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Take phone orders, handle payments, and help make pizzas while keeping the store clean and moving smoothly. Ideal if you like a fast-paced environment, staying on your feet, and working with a tight team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.