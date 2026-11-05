🔧 Peoria Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Peoria has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hygienic-Solutions Cleaning Services

Hygienic-Solutions Cleaning Services Location: Peoria, IL (in person)

Type: Part-time, evenings (night shift required; weekends included)

(night shift required; weekends included) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Light commercial cleaning in the evenings—dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and keeping restrooms and common areas fresh. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, can work nights, and like working on your own; 1 year of cleaning experience and a driver’s license are preferred.

Employer: Vonachen Group

Location: Peoria, IL (in person)

Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 pm–9:00 pm

Pay: $15.00/hour

Benefits: PTO, 401(k) eligible, Daily Pay

Evening cleaning role with a set weekday schedule—trash, restrooms, floors, and basic building security after hours. Great if you’re 18+, have reliable transportation, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a steady part-time job with some benefits.

Employer: Four Points by Sheraton Peoria Downtown (Vigilance Eye)

Location: 500 Hamilton Blvd, Peoria, IL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Flexible , includes some weekends and emergency calls

, includes some weekends and emergency calls Pay: $20.00 – $34.78/hour, based on experience

Lead maintenance for a 323-room downtown hotel, handling hands-on repairs (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry) and supervising the maintenance team. Best for someone with 3+ years in building/facilities or hotel maintenance, strong troubleshooting skills, and who likes both tools and team leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.