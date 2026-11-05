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💰 Peoria, IL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $128K
Peoria’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from mid‑level to director. If you’ve got accounting or finance experience, this is a good moment to look around.
Tax Senior Associate
- Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
- Location: Peoria, IL (Heartland Region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work for a top 10 national firm doing tax work for individuals, corporations, and partnerships. Good fit if you have 2+ years in public accounting and a CPA (or eligibility) and want more client exposure, mentoring, and training.
Project Accountant I
- Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$81,000 (Illinois pay transparency)
Support project managers with billing, revenue, and project financials at a national architecture/engineering firm. Great if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 3–8 years’ experience, and like detailed work, reporting, and a mix of billing and analysis.
Director of Finance
- Employer: CITYLINK (Greater Peoria Mass Transit District)
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $90,300–$128,950 DOE
Lead all financial operations for the transit district, including budgeting, treasury, audits, and financial strategy. Best for someone with 10+ years of senior public-sector or transit finance and strong experience in governmental accounting (GAAP/GASB) and team leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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