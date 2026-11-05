💰 Peoria, IL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $128K

Peoria’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from mid‑level to director. If you’ve got accounting or finance experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Location: Peoria, IL (Heartland Region)

(Heartland Region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for a top 10 national firm doing tax work for individuals, corporations, and partnerships. Good fit if you have 2+ years in public accounting and a CPA (or eligibility) and want more client exposure, mentoring, and training.

Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$81,000 (Illinois pay transparency)

Support project managers with billing, revenue, and project financials at a national architecture/engineering firm. Great if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 3–8 years’ experience, and like detailed work, reporting, and a mix of billing and analysis.

Employer: CITYLINK (Greater Peoria Mass Transit District)

(Greater Peoria Mass Transit District) Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $90,300–$128,950 DOE

Lead all financial operations for the transit district, including budgeting, treasury, audits, and financial strategy. Best for someone with 10+ years of senior public-sector or transit finance and strong experience in governmental accounting (GAAP/GASB) and team leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.