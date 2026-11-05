🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Peoria

Peoria has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Peoria County Animal Protection Services

Phone: (309) 672-2440

Dumpling is a young pup at Peoria County Animal Protection Services who’s just starting life and needs a loving home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of patience, but she has her whole life ahead of her to be someone’s best friend.

👉 Meet Dumpling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young (female)

(female) Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $375

Rescue: Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP (Peoria, IL)

Francesca (Frankie) is a beautiful young white Husky mix with lots of life ahead of her. She’s available through Pet Pack Rescue Initiative, NFP, and her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting so the rescue can keep helping more dogs like her.

👉 Meet Francesca aka Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 7–8 years, female)

(about 7–8 years, female) Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $0

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Peoria, IL)

Bailey is a 7–8 year old, spayed German Shepherd mix who has already been through a lot. She was neglected and left alone in a house without electricity before caring people stepped in and got her the veterinary help she needed. Her current caregivers have spent over $1,500 on her vet care and are now searching for a safe, loving home where she can enjoy a happy, healthy life.

With an adoption fee of $0, the goal is simply to find Bailey the right family who will give her the comfort and kindness she deserves in her adult years.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Peoria, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and family. Every share can help them find the loving homes they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.