🍽️ Multiple Peoria Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying $15–$20/hr

Peoria’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these spots are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse) Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, utensils, glassware, pots, and pans, and helping keep the restaurant spotless. Weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures (Thanksgiving and Christmas off), and a team app to swap shifts make this a solid, steady back-of-house role.

Employer: The Pour House

Location: Peoria, IL

Type: Full-time or part-time (in-person)

Full-time or part-time (in-person) Pay: $18.00–$20.00+ per hour to start, plus $150/month attendance bonus

Run a simple pub menu (apps, sandwiches, pizzas) as the only cook on shift, with a fixed schedule built around you. They value reliability over fancy experience and offer raises for dependable cooks who show up and communicate.

Employer: Stone Pizza

Location: Peoria, IL (Keller Station)

Type: In-person (hours not listed)

In-person (hours not listed) Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Join the opening team at a new fast-casual pizza spot. You’ll build and bake pizzas, greet guests, run food, bus tables, and help keep the dining room welcoming, with flexible scheduling and free or discounted pizza.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurants often flex on hours for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.