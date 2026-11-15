Three very special cats in Peoria, AZ are looking for loving homes. They’ve been raised with kids and have done well around dogs, so they could be a great fit for a busy family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Peoria, AZ)

Mary, also called “Mama,” was rescued after giving birth on a neighbor’s patio in the middle of the AZ summer. She’s been cared for indoors with her kittens and will be spayed before going to her new home. Two of her kittens are also available.

Mary will be ready for adoption shortly after she recovers from surgery. If you’re looking for a sweet young mama cat who’s already used to family life, Mary could be the one.

👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Peoria, AZ)

Hileigh is a sweet, goofy little girl who loves to snuggle and play. She enjoys wrestling and chasing toys with her brother Rocco and her mama Mary.

Her sibling who’s already adopted is living happily with two dogs, and the owner feels these kittens will also do well in homes with dogs and kids. The kittens have been handled by children since they were very young, so they’re used to family noise and activity.

👉 Meet Hileigh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Peoria, AZ)

Rocco is a handsome tuxedo boy with a cool one-sleeve black arm and a lean, athletic look. He’s a total mama’s boy who loves following Mary around for attention and kitty kisses.

He enjoys chasing and playing with his sister Hileigh and “hunting” his mom during playtime. He’s been around young children and is used to being handled and loved on.

👉 Meet Rocco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Peoria, AZ or nearby and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one (or more!) of these sweet kitties. They’ve had a loving start and are ready for their next chapter.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.