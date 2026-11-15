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Peoria
🏥 Peoria AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Night & Care Roles
5 days ago
Peoria’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to crisis nursing. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.
General Dentist – Dental Care on Lone Mountain
- Employer: Heartland Dental
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)
- Lead a community-focused practice with full clinical autonomy, modern tech (iTero, CBCT, AI diagnostics), mentorship from a large doctor network, PTO, benefits, and stock opportunities.
Respiratory Therapist – Home Care
- Employer: Accendra Health (Apria/Byram brands)
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.65–$39.28/hr
- Provide in‑home respiratory care, education, and follow‑up for patients, with a mix of field work and documentation plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), disability, and well‑being programs.
Peoria Caregiver – PTO Focus
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Peoria, AZ (85382 area)
- Type: Full-time & part-time shifts
- Salary: $17–$20/hr
- In‑home caregiving with paid training, PTO, high starting wages, and usually one nearby client, helping with rides, bathing, meals, and companionship.
Entry-Level Caregiver
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Peoria, AZ (85383 area)
- Type: Full-time & part-time shifts
- Salary: $17–$20/hr
- Great for newer caregivers: sign‑on reward, raises at 90 days and every 6 months, paid training and PTO, and steady one‑on‑one work with a single client in nearby neighborhoods.
Caregiver in Peoria – $17–$19/hr
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Peoria, AZ (85382 area)
- Type: Full-time & part-time shifts
- Salary: $17–$19/hr
- One‑client home care with short commutes, milestone rewards, last‑minute shift bonuses, paid training, PTO, and strong 24/7 manager support.
PRN Registered Nurse – Nights
- Employer: RI International
- Location: Peoria, AZ – Recovery Response Center
- Type: PRN, Nights (7:00pm–7:30am; 2 shifts/month)
- Salary: $43/hr (Living Room) – $45/hr (Observation)
- Behavioral health crisis setting where you handle assessments, meds, and coordination of care, with 3 days of paid orientation and access to RI’s broader benefits and training.
Charge Nurse – Nights (RN)
- Employer: Recovery Innovations
- Location: Peoria, AZ – Recovery Response Center
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00pm–7:30am)
- Salary: $43–$47/hr + $12,000 retention bonus
- Lead the nursing team on night shift in a behavioral health crisis unit, overseeing RNs and techs, managing emergencies, and ensuring compliance, with full benefits, PTO, and retirement with match.
Pharmacy Technician – Retail
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $17.15–$27.15/hr
- Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and assist patients, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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