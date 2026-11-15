Peoria’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to crisis nursing. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base with (exact amount not listed) Lead a community-focused practice with full clinical autonomy, modern tech (iTero, CBCT, AI diagnostics), mentorship from a large doctor network, PTO, benefits, and stock opportunities.

Employer: Accendra Health (Apria/Byram brands)

Accendra Health (Apria/Byram brands) Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.65–$39.28/hr

Provide in‑home respiratory care, education, and follow‑up for patients, with a mix of field work and documentation plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), disability, and well‑being programs.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Peoria, AZ (85382 area)

Type: Full-time & part-time shifts

Full-time & part-time shifts Salary: $17–$20/hr

In‑home caregiving with paid training, PTO, high starting wages, and usually one nearby client, helping with rides, bathing, meals, and companionship.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Peoria, AZ (85383 area)

Type: Full-time & part-time shifts

Full-time & part-time shifts Salary: $17–$20/hr

Great for newer caregivers: sign‑on reward, raises at 90 days and every 6 months, paid training and PTO, and steady one‑on‑one work with a single client in nearby neighborhoods.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Peoria, AZ (85382 area)

Type: Full-time & part-time shifts

Full-time & part-time shifts Salary: $17–$19/hr

One‑client home care with short commutes, milestone rewards, last‑minute shift bonuses, paid training, PTO, and strong 24/7 manager support.

Employer: RI International

RI International Location: Peoria, AZ – Recovery Response Center

Type: PRN, Nights (7:00pm–7:30am; 2 shifts/month)

Salary: $43/hr (Living Room) – $45/hr (Observation)

Behavioral health crisis setting where you handle assessments, meds, and coordination of care, with 3 days of paid orientation and access to RI’s broader benefits and training.

Employer: Recovery Innovations

Recovery Innovations Location: Peoria, AZ – Recovery Response Center

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00pm–7:30am)

Salary: $43–$47/hr + $12,000 retention bonus

Lead the nursing team on night shift in a behavioral health crisis unit, overseeing RNs and techs, managing emergencies, and ensuring compliance, with full benefits, PTO, and retirement with match.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $17.15–$27.15/hr

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and assist patients, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.