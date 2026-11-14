Peoria’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from big banks to homebuilders to fully remote insurance sales. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Peoria, AZ (in-person, client-facing)

(in-person, client-facing) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards + potential incentives)

Manage a portfolio of about 70 business clients with $3M+ in annual revenue, focusing on growth, deposits, and credit needs up to about $15M. Good fit if you have 5+ years in business banking or lending, strong local network, and enjoy high-touch relationship sales.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. (open to Peoria residents)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Not listed (performance-based commissions + bonuses)

Fully remote role selling life insurance with a flexible schedule and a proven national sales system. You’ll meet clients virtually, get one-on-one coaching and training, and grow your income based on your own production.

Employer: Ashton Woods Homes

Location: Peoria, AZ (onsite in model homes/communities)

(onsite in model homes/communities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell new construction homes for one of the top private home builders in the U.S., working from model homes and community sales offices. Ideal if you have 3+ years of sales experience, can work weekends, and like guiding buyers through the full homebuying process.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.