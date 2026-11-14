Peoria’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—coffee shops, grocery delis, and local spots are all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and lead roles open.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week, variable schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Starbucks store, coach a team, and create a welcoming space for regulars and new guests. Role comes with industry-leading benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid vacation and holidays, and 100% tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor’s degree through ASU Online.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, cleaning and sanitizing dishes and equipment, and helping with basic food service tasks. On-the-job training is provided, so this can be a solid entry point if you’re reliable, organized, and ready to work behind the scenes.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Sprouts deli helping customers with “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and keeping displays stocked and clean. Perks include competitive pay, store discount, vacation and sick time plans, 401(k) with company match, and DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday (if eligible).

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the service deli—supervise and train staff, handle ordering and inventory, and make sure food quality, freshness, and safety stay high. Good fit if you already know deli operations, like leading a team, and are comfortable with a fast pace and flexible hours.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Deli Manager with ordering, inventory, and leading one of the busiest teams in the store. You’ll help hire and train staff, coordinate production and merchandising, and ensure food safety—plus get access to career growth opportunities, store discount, benefits, and DailyPay (if eligible).

Employer: Crazy Mike's Wings Peoria

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: In-person, schedule varies (day/mid/night shifts)

Pay: $15.15–$17.50 per hour (base + tips)

Take orders, run the register, cook wings and sides, and help keep the restaurant clean and stocked. Training is provided, you get employee meals/discounts and flexible scheduling, and there’s a clear path to leadership roles for strong performers.

Employer: Rio Vista Post Acute and Rehabilitation

Location: Peoria, AZ 85345

Type: Full-time, Sun–Thurs, 12 PM–8:30 PM

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Be the welcoming face of a healthcare facility—greet residents and families, give tours, prep rooms for new admissions, and help with basic questions and light room setup. Great if you enjoy hospitality, staying active, and making a strong first impression.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.