Peoria’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in senior care and dental. If you like hands-on patient work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Legacy Healthcare Services Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $36.00/hour

Lead the rehab team in a senior living community while still keeping a patient caseload. Monday–Friday schedule with no weekends or holidays, plus 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO with rollover, CEUs, and quarterly bonus potential.

Employer: Tarantino Properties, Inc. – The Mission at Agua Fria Senior Living

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time & PRN

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Work as a Certified Medication Aide (AZ) in assisted living with 8-hour shifts available on days, evenings, and nights. You’ll handle meds, vitals, and daily care for residents, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and disability coverage.

Employer: Institute for Advanced Dentistry & Implants

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour + performance bonuses

Join a modern implant and smile-makeover practice with no weekends and a set schedule Mon–Thu 6am–4pm, Fri 8am–12pm. Ideal for an experienced assistant (2+ years, implant/restorative skills) who wants advanced tech, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and dental perks.

Employer: Tarantino Properties, Inc. – The Mission at Agua Fria Senior Living

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time & PRN

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on role helping residents with daily living, vitals, mobility, and dementia care on day, evening, or night shifts. Must be a Certified Caregiver/Medication Aide in Arizona, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and disability benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.