Peoria’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re seasoned in the field or just getting started. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Walton Electric

Walton Electric Location: Peoria, AZ (projects across the Valley)

(projects across the Valley) Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$45 per hour DOE

Run commercial electrical jobs from $20K–$1M, lead a small crew, and work directly with project managers and supers. Great fit if you’re a 4th-year apprentice or journeyman-level who likes teaching others, reading blueprints, and taking full ownership of a job site.

Employer: rob bonney fabrication

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$35.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off, retirement plan

Hands-on role building high-performance off-road and street car projects. You’ll use MIG/TIG welding, chassis and suspension fab, and problem-solving to manage custom builds. They’re open to training the right person, from entry level up.

Employer: Trident Integration LLC

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Start your career in home automation, CCTV, and A/V systems with on-the-job training. You’ll help install and test low-voltage systems, read basic drawings, and support senior techs while you build real skills in a growing tech-trades niche.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.