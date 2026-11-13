Peoria’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands adding staff and promoting from within. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay will meet or exceed local minimum wage)

Lead the floor in a smaller, supportive team setting, helping customers find shoes they love while taking on extra responsibility like opening/closing and coaching teammates. Comes with 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, daily access to pay, and growth paths across 850+ stores.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1533

Location: 7975 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21 – $34 per hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Run the apparel area: lead associates, keep racks and displays looking sharp, and help customers find what they need. This role includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, parental leave, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role prepping fresh fruits and veggies—chopping, packaging, and building colorful displays while helping customers in produce. Good fit if you like food, staying busy, and working on a team; offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, PTO, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop the store for online orders, pick the best items, and get them bagged and ready for pickup. This is active, fast-paced work with flexible schedules, weekly pay, store discounts, PTO, and benefits for eligible employees, ideal if you like moving around and staying organized.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and good internal promotion paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.