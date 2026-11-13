Peoria’s education scene is changing fast, with new schools testing fresh ideas and paying for strong talent. If you love working with kids and want more impact (and in some cases, more pay), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Peoria, AZ (Alpha campus)

Salary: $100,000/year (W2, weekly pay)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Who it’s for: People with 3+ years working with kids ages 4–9 (camps, youth sports, theater, tutoring, etc.). No teaching certificate required.

People with (camps, youth sports, theater, tutoring, etc.). Why it’s interesting: Kids finish academics in about 2 hours a day using adaptive software, so your whole job is coaching life skills—confidence, focus, resilience, communication. You’ll run high-energy K–3 workshops and do 1:1 and small-group coaching using live data to keep every child on track. This is hands-on, movement-based work, not lecturing or grading.

Employer: American Leadership Academy (Ironwood High School)

Location: Peoria/East Valley, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Who it’s for: Folks with a high school diploma (or equivalent) and an Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card (or willing to get one).

Folks with a and an (or willing to get one). Why it’s interesting: You’ll support students with IEPs, work closely with a SPED teacher, and give one-on-one and small-group help. The role is very team-based—lots of collaboration with teachers and families, plus chances to grow your skills in special education.

Employer: Alpha School / Unbound Academy

Location: Hybrid in Arizona (supports virtual AZ charter)

Salary: $60,000/year (independent contractor, $30/hour)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (in AZ)

Who it’s for: Licensed teachers (any U.S. state, transferable to AZ) who are comfortable leading live video sessions with students ages 8–14 .

(any U.S. state, transferable to AZ) who are comfortable leading live video sessions with students ages . Why it’s interesting: Instead of grading and lectures, you’ll lead interactive online workshops on communication, creativity, problem-solving, and self-direction. Core academics are handled by AI tools, so you focus on mentoring, coaching, and project-based learning in a virtual-first model.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good education roles in Peoria don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.