Peoria’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from local brunch spots to resort spas. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Crazy Mike's Wings Peoria

Crazy Mike's Wings Peoria Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)

Other (in-person restaurant role) Pay: From $15.15/hr + about $2–$3.50/hr in tips

Work both front and back of house: take orders, run the register, cook wings and sides, and help keep the place clean. Flexible shifts (day, mid, night), employee meals/discounts, and clear paths to grow into leadership if you want a long-term restaurant career.

Employer: At Home The Home Decor Superstore (Culinary Department)

At Home The Home Decor Superstore (Culinary Department) Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Not listed

Keep the dish area running: operate the dish machine, clean and store dishes, take out trash, and help with basic food service tasks. On‑the‑job training is provided, and the role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more (benefits may vary by role/location).

Employer: Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Other

Other Pay: Not listed

Daytime brunch spot with every night off. You’ll wash and organize dishes and kitchen tools, keep the dish area stocked and clean, and support the cooks so brunch service runs smoothly. No experience needed and training is provided, plus access to health, dental, and vision and room to grow.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations – Cibola Vista Resort and Spa

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time leadership (front office/guest services)

Full-time leadership (front office/guest services) Pay: Not listed

Lead front desk and guest services at a resort, handling check‑ins/outs, guest issues, staff scheduling, and training. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and sick days, 401(k) with match, travel discounts, tuition reimbursement, and stock purchase program.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations – Cibola Vista Resort and Spa

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Supervisory spa/fitness role

Supervisory spa/fitness role Pay: Not listed

Oversee spa memberships, guest relations, and fitness/outdoor recreation areas. You’ll promote and sell memberships, manage member accounts, and support the spa team, with access to the same strong Hilton Grand Vacations benefits and growth opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.