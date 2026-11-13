Peoria’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like staying on the move, there are several solid driving and vehicle‑support roles open right now.

Employer: AAA Mountain West Group

AAA Mountain West Group Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + up to ~$1,900/month in incentives

Drive tow and service trucks, help stranded drivers, and do light diagnostics like flat fixes, jump starts, and lockouts. Monday–Friday shifts (11 a.m.–7 p.m. or 12 p.m.–8 p.m.), plus strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and a free AAA membership.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time (CDL A)

Full-time (CDL A) Pay Range: $29 – $34 per hour

Haul construction and heavy equipment for a major rental company, with steady local/regional runs and daily paperwork and safety checks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Liberty Buick

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: In-person, hourly

In-person, hourly Pay: $16.50 – $18.00 per hour (about 38–44 hours/week)

Keep the dealership running smoothly by moving cars, washing and vacuuming vehicles, and greeting service customers. Good fit if you like cars, have a clean license, and want to get your foot in the door at a busy auto dealership.

Employer: General Logistics Carrier LLC

Location: Based in Peoria, AZ – nationwide freight

Type: Contract (1099 owner-operator)

Pay: Not listed (you run your own van and loads)

Bring your own 2013+ Sprinter or cargo van and haul freight nationwide with no forced dispatch and 24/7 support. You’ll need your own insurance, at least 6 months’ driving experience, and enough cargo space to meet their minimum size.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.