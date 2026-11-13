Peoria has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or on your feet. These roles are great if you want steady hours and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Jacksons Car Wash

Jacksons Car Wash Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay, up to $18/hour with tips (weekly pay)

Work outside, stay moving, and help keep cars sparkling clean in a fast-paced, team environment. Paid training, flexible schedules, and a clear path to advance if you want to grow with the company.

Employer: Steam Master Cleaning

Steam Master Cleaning Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $1,500/week + bonuses

Hands-on field job where you learn a skilled trade (carpet, tile, upholstery cleaning) with paid training and a company vehicle. Good fit if you’re dependable, like physical work, and want long-term career growth, not just a short-term job.

Employer: AutoNation

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (plus 401(k) match and benefits)

Support the service team by moving, cleaning, and inspecting vehicles, helping with customer transport, and keeping the lot and shop neat. Good for someone who likes cars, can drive manual, and wants solid benefits with a large, stable employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.