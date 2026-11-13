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🔧 Peoria AZ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Peoria has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or on your feet. These roles are great if you want steady hours and clear paths to grow.
Clean Car Specialist
- Employer: Jacksons Car Wash
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive pay, up to $18/hour with tips (weekly pay)
Work outside, stay moving, and help keep cars sparkling clean in a fast-paced, team environment. Paid training, flexible schedules, and a clear path to advance if you want to grow with the company.
Field Service Technician – Carpet Cleaning
- Employer: Steam Master Cleaning
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $1,500/week + bonuses
Hands-on field job where you learn a skilled trade (carpet, tile, upholstery cleaning) with paid training and a company vehicle. Good fit if you’re dependable, like physical work, and want long-term career growth, not just a short-term job.
Service Porter
- Employer: AutoNation
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation (plus 401(k) match and benefits)
Support the service team by moving, cleaning, and inspecting vehicles, helping with customer transport, and keeping the lot and shop neat. Good for someone who likes cars, can drive manual, and wants solid benefits with a large, stable employer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.