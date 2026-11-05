Free recycling and shredding event in Peoria

Peoria residents can take part in a free recycling and shredding event on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Peoria Sports Complex (enter on 83rd Ave & Mariners Way); proof of Peoria residency is required. Accepted appliances include washers and dryers, refrigerators, stoves/ranges/ovens, microwave ovens, dishwashers, water heaters, coolers, and small window AC units, and accepted electronics include computers, keyboards, laptops, scanners, tablets, monitors, small printers, cords, fax machines, modems, cell phones, and game consoles (no televisions of any type). For shredding, place documents in a sturdy 17" x 12" x 11.5" banker-style box (boxes will not be returned), remove paper clips, rubber bands, and staples, and limit to three boxes per household; for questions, call 623-773-7836 or email recycle@peoriaaz.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Peoria, Arizona Government