🍽️ Several Peoria, AZ Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Peoria’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are building up their teams. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast‑paced, people‑focused work.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Pizzowski)

Domino’s (Team Pizzowski) Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Help run a busy pizza store, lead shifts, and support the General Manager with goals, training, scheduling, and store standards. Good fit if you want strong training, steady 40+ hours, and a clear path to grow into higher management.

Employer: Not listed (senior living / healthcare setting)

Not listed (senior living / healthcare setting) Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Prepare hot and cold meals, salads, and bakery items for residents, including special diets. This role is great if you like a steady kitchen routine, cooking in larger batches, and being part of a team that supports older adults.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes a comprehensive benefits package for managers

Lead the Front of House, train and coach staff, help with scheduling, guest flow, and promotions, and jump in wherever needed during busy times. Good for someone who loves high-energy dining rooms, wants management experience, and values strong benefits and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.