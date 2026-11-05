🚌 Peoria AZ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Peoria’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like being on the move. Here are a few local roles worth a look if you want steady work and clear duties.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Flat $1,100 per week

Local CDL-A routes hauling containers between distribution facilities. No-touch freight, about 7–8 runs and ~250 miles per day, with start times that change week to week, so you’ll need a flexible schedule. Requires 12+ months Class A experience, valid CDL A, DOT medical card, and clean driving record.

Employer: Sunstate Equipment

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Pay: Not listed

Office-based role coordinating pickups, deliveries, exchanges, and service calls for a delivery and service fleet. You’ll set driver schedules, organize loads, handle some clerical work, and rotate on an on-call weekend schedule. Prior dispatch experience is preferred; valid driver’s license and strong computer and communication skills are required. Includes health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and other benefits.

Employer: Arcosa Aggregates

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shift, Monday–Friday; overtime and some Saturdays as needed

Pay: Not listed

Operate heavy equipment (ideally with 2+ years loader experience, Caterpillar 980/988 preferred) to meet production goals at an aggregates site. This is an outdoor, physical job with MSHA safety requirements, equipment inspections, and some local travel to other sites. Offers a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, 11 holidays, disability, and training/advancement programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.