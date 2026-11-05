📣 Peoria, AZ Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Peoria’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on auto work to tactical gear and finance. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $137,175/year (includes sales incentives)

Customer-facing role where you guide people through collision repairs and insurance steps while managing repair estimates and quality checks. Good fit if you like a fast pace, clear processes, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid holidays).

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an accelerator program that trains you to sell insurance products and build a full financial practice. Ideal if you’re driven, like working with people, and are willing to get your insurance and securities licenses with support and mentorship.

Employer: TYR Tactical

Location: Peoria, AZ (on-site at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead marketing for a global tactical gear manufacturer, reporting directly to the President. You’ll run social media, website (WordPress), tradeshows, content, and product marketing—great if you have a few years of experience, love fast-paced work, and want close access to executive leadership.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.