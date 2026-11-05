🔧 Peoria, AZ Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Peoria has steady demand for people who keep homes, cars, and buildings in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: EXEL Mobile Detailing

EXEL Mobile Detailing Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Clean and polish cars and RVs inside and out using buffers, pressure washers, and vacuums. Great fit if you enjoy physical work, want to learn detailing skills, and like seeing vehicles shine when you’re done.

Employer: Senior Living Services – Desert Winds Assisted Living & Memory Care

Location: Peoria, AZ 85382

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Keep resident apartments and common areas clean on a set schedule while supporting seniors in a calm, friendly setting. Offers sign-on bonus (ask for details), free meal each shift, and access to medical, dental, and vision for eligible staff.

Employer: CCS Facility Services

Location: Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Full-building cleaning role: vacuum, mop, dust, empty trash, clean restrooms, and sanitize high-touch areas. Good for night owls who want steady weekday hours with a large facilities company (info available in English and Spanish).

Employer: Mark-Taylor Residential

Location: Alexan Park West, Peoria, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $35.00 per hour base, plus extra $3.00/hour while on-call and additional pay for EPA/CPO/OSHA certifications

Lead the maintenance team at a modern apartment community, handling repairs for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pools, and more. Comes with rent discounts, 401(k) with company match, PTO and holidays, and room to grow your career.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.