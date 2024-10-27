People
Nicholas Sparks Reveals His Favorite Book-to-Movie Adaptation, and the Answer Might Surprise You (Exclusive)
By Kelsie Gibson,2 days ago
By Kelsie Gibson,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchBroadwayNicholas SparksThe notebookSafe HavenNicholas Sparks adaptationsSarah Dessen
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Lithgow, “Shrek”’s Lord Farquaad, Would ‘Say Yes in a Minute’ If Asked to Join Upcoming 5th Movie (Exclusive)
People3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
People23 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
People22 hours ago
People15 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Parent Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Didn't Invite 'Class Clown' to Her Halloween Party, and It Created Drama
People19 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter Says Taylor Swift's Stage Is 'Only' One She'd Want to 'See on Day Off' After Joining Her in New Orleans
People1 day ago
Tom Hanks Says He and “Forrest Gump” Costar Robin Wright 'Picked Up Right Where We Left Off' When Reuniting for New Film
People2 days ago
“Mormon Wives” Star Whitney Leavitt Broke Her Baby Naming Rule 'to Feel Connected' to Son Before His Birth (Exclusive)
People1 day ago
People7 hours ago
Hedgehog Sniffs Around a Mickey Mouse Jack-O-Lantern as Animals at Disney World Enjoy Pumpkins — WATCH
People20 hours ago
People22 hours ago
The 4 Best Products for Thinning Hair that We Tested, from Volume-Boosting Shampoos to Fast-Acting Treatments
People5 hours ago
Explore Beaufort SC2 hours ago
Man Recreates Iconic Scene From “10 Things I Hate About You” to Propose —Marching Band and All! (Exclusive)
People21 hours ago
Dianna Carney4 days ago
Dianna Carney7 days ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
Mysterious White Fox Spotted in Oregon Surprises Wildlife Experts with ‘Arctic’ Appearance: 'Certainly Rare'
People23 hours ago
Queen Camilla’s Son Tom Parker Bowles Hasn’t Been to a Royal Family Christmas Yet 'for Various Reasons' (Exclusive)
People6 hours ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
Johnny Depp to Attempt a Major Hollywood Comeback in “Day Drinker”, His Fourth Movie with Penélope Cruz
People17 hours ago
People20 hours ago
People21 hours ago
Dianna Carney4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0