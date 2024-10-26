People
See Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's 10 Cutest Couple Moments Over the Years as the Country Star Turns 57
By Brendan Le,2 days ago
By Brendan Le,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchNicole KidmanKeith UrbanCelebrity weddingsAging gracefullyKeith Urban & Nicole KidmanCelebrity PDA
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zoe Saldaña Says Shooting “Lioness ”Season 2 Was 'Easier' Because of Her 'Beautiful Friendship' with Nicole Kidman (Exclusive)
People16 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
Teenage Walmart Employee Was Found Dead in Store Walk-in Oven by Her Mom, Who Also Worked There: Fundraiser
People2 days ago
Judith Light Shares Why Long Distance Makes Her 39-Year Marriage Strong: 'I Love to Be Alone' (Exclusive)
People1 day ago
People19 hours ago
Dad Whose 2 Kids Were Killed in Car Crash After Mom Allegedly Got Distracted Speaks Out: 'My Heart Breaks'
People1 day ago
Teen Accused in Family Massacre Allegedly Tried to Frame Slain Brother. His Sister Survived to Tell the Story
People2 days ago
People2 days ago
People2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
Resident Says Neighbor Karen’s Yoga Classes Have Crept Onto His Lawn That She Calls ‘Shared Nature’: ‘Am I Overreacting?’
People2 days ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
People2 days ago
Kate Winslet Says 'It's a Terrible Waste of Energy' for Women to Be 'Hard on Ourselves All the Time' (Exclusive)
People2 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
The HD Post11 days ago
People1 day ago
People2 days ago
People2 days ago
Dianna Carney13 days ago
Woman Sues JetBlue After Allegedly Fracturing Tooth on ‘Frozen Solid’ Ice Cream Sandwich During Flight
People19 hours ago
Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Alameda Post1 day ago
Woman Tries Viral “Dancing with the Stars” Move with 'Work Hubby' and Commenters Pick Up On Something More (Exclusive)
People2 days ago
People1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0