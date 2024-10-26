Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Get Cuddly as They Watch Taylor Swift's New Orleans Show in Cute Matching Looks

    By Jeff Nelson, Jenny Haward,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Blake livelyTaylor SwiftNew Orleans concertsBlake lively & Ryan ReynoldsTaylor Swift's eras tourCelebrity friendships

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Let NFL Fans Know Where She Stands Politically
    The Spun2 days ago
    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Marvelous Time Dancing at Taylor Swift’s New Orleans Show
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Taylor Swift ‘Engagement Ring’ Spotted as She Attends Cleveland Guardians Game with Travis Kelce: ‘They’re Keeping It Quiet’
    thenerdstash.com12 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Appear in Cozy Photo with Abby's Husband Josh Bowling
    People19 hours ago
    Kendall Jenner Puts Her Legs Front and Center Modeling Statement Tights
    TMZ2 days ago
    Judith Light Shares Why Long Distance Makes Her 39-Year Marriage Strong: 'I Love to Be Alone' (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    A Complete History of Taylor Swift Wearing Clothes Backwards: Skirts, Tops, More
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Matty Healy sends clear message to Taylor Swift
    Next Impulse Sports3 days ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People6 days ago
    Taylor Swift shares big announcement on Good Morning America
    AL.com12 days ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Teenage Walmart Employee Was Found Dead in Store Walk-in Oven by Her Mom, Who Also Worked There: Fundraiser
    People2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Says Crowd Reaction to Her 'Brand New Dress' at Miami Show Is 'Really Fun': 'Makes Me Happy'
    People8 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston ‘Hurt and Betrayed’ By BFF Courteney Cox’s New Friendship with Ex Husband Brad Pitt
    In Touch Weekly4 days ago
    Taylor Swift New Orleans ‘Eras Tour’ ticket prices are dropping fast
    New York Post2 days ago
    Kate Winslet Says “Titanic” 'Door' from Famous Scene Was Actually Another Piece of the Ship: 'Wasn't Even a Door'
    People1 day ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Tom Hanks Says He and “Forrest Gump” Costar Robin Wright 'Picked Up Right Where We Left Off' When Reuniting for New Film
    People1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People6 days ago
    Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' New Orleans Night 1: Every Celebrity In Attendance at Caesars Superdome
    Just Jared2 days ago
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune5 days ago
    Richard Thomas' 7 Children: All About “The Waltons” Star's Sons and Daughters
    People1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy