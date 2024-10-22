Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Candid About the 'Grief and Sadness' of Empty Nesting: 'It's Very Different'

    By Emma Aerin Becker,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com2 days ago
    Retired Pro Golfer Michelle Wie West Welcomes Baby No. 2, a Boy, with Husband Jonnie West: 'Makenna’s Lil Bro'
    People2 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    GloRilla Furious After Atlanta Makeup Artist Shares ‘Ugly’ Makeup Video
    Shine My Crown3 days ago
    Chrissy Teigen Shares Snaps from Family’s Halloween Celebrations and Trip to Disneyland — See the Sweet Pics
    People2 days ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People3 days ago
    “Mathis Family Matters ”Star Greg Mathis Jr. Marries Elliott Cooper in Intimate“ ”Family Wedding in Mexico! (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Woman Says She Won't Attend Daughter's Wedding After She's Asked to Sit Next to Photo of Late Ex-Husband
    People4 days ago
    Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Shares First Instagram Post Since Her Dad's Secret Baby Announcement
    People9 hours ago
    Chrissy Metz Looks Back on 'Devastating' Treatment from Stepfather: 'He Would Threaten to Lock the Cupboards' (Exclusive)
    People2 days ago
    Man Says Roommate's Girlfriend Can't Come Over Anymore Because 'She Ate All My Food — Again'
    People3 days ago
    Serena Williams Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Snaps with Her Daughters as They Get Ready for the Eras Tour
    People2 days ago
    Jennifer Lawrence's Baby News Isn't the Only Thing We're Talking About This Week: See Her New Bangs!
    People1 day ago
    Cardi B Says She's Hospitalized Following 'Medical Emergency' as She Cancels Festival Performance
    People21 hours ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks28 days ago
    Pregnant Hailie Jade Gets Adorable Cowboy Boots for Baby on the Way
    People17 hours ago
    Billie Jean King and Her Husband Larry King Saw Each Other “On and Off” For Several Years Before They Finally Separated in 1987!
    playersbio.com2 days ago
    Mayim Bialik And Melissa Rauch Are Getting A Big Bang Theory Reunion On Night Court, And This Storyline Sounds Hilariously Wild
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders: 1 dead and 49 sickened, CDC says
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Serial rapist found guilty of holding woman hostage in soundproof dungeon while wife and kids were at home
    The Independent3 days ago
    Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate Baptism of Baby Daughter Luna: 'Filled with Love' (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Why October 22 Is the Worst Astrological Day of the Month
    People2 days ago
    Four and eight-year-old siblings died of asphyxiation after their mother used a previously-owned leash to hang them from a beam inside their home; mother condemned
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Martha Stewart Says She Was 'Dragged into Solitary' in Prison and Had No Food or Water for 24 Hours
    People2 days ago
    “Great British Baking Show”'s Kim-Joy Shares Her 'Ultra-Creamy' No-Bake ‘Monster’ Cookie Fudge for Halloween
    People18 hours ago
    Zoo Asks for Help Identifying 'Mysterious Winged and Horned Creature' Spotted Near Park Habitat
    People1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy