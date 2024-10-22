Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Cher Wondered ‘What Do I Have to F---ing Do’ to Get into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Before Finally Being Inducted

    By Breanna Mona,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    TERRAFULLSIGHT DUTRISAC
    1d ago
    go back under ur rock cher
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People3 days ago
    Man Says Roommate's Girlfriend Can't Come Over Anymore Because 'She Ate All My Food — Again'
    People3 days ago
    Rachael Ray Took the Stage at Burger Bash Event Before Revealing She Had ‘a Couple of Bad Falls’
    People1 day ago
    “Great British Baking Show”'s Kim-Joy Shares Her 'Ultra-Creamy' No-Bake ‘Monster’ Cookie Fudge for Halloween
    People18 hours ago
    Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate Baptism of Baby Daughter Luna: 'Filled with Love' (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Ohio NICU Nurses Leave Swiftie Mom Speechless After Creating Tiny Eras Tour Costume for Premature Daughter (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    The Night I Was Abducted and Raped by John Wayne Gacy — and How I Escaped with My Life (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Dad Torn Over Ditching Daughter's Award Ceremony in Favor of 'Unappreciated' Son's Breakdancing Competition
    People1 day ago
    Kim Kardashian's Viral 'Skibidi Toilet' Diamond Birthday Necklace from Daughter North West, 11, Likely Cost $20K
    People1 day ago
    Spike Lee: ‘I don’t know how people can be true Americans’ and go along with Trump’s ‘path’
    The Hill2 days ago
    “Mathis Family Matters ”Star Greg Mathis Jr. Marries Elliott Cooper in Intimate“ ”Family Wedding in Mexico! (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Brie Garcia Says Sister Nikki Is 'Going Through It' amid Artem Chigvintsev Divorce but Will Return to Their Podcast 'Soon'
    People3 days ago
    Cardi B Says She's Hospitalized Following 'Medical Emergency' as She Cancels Festival Performance
    People21 hours ago
    “Today”’s Dylan Dreyer Has a Thanksgiving ‘Rehearsal’ Because Her Husband ‘Gets Very Anxious’ About the Big Meal
    People2 days ago
    Prison Conversations Go Inside Charles Manson's Twisted Mind in Upcoming Peacock Docuseries
    People1 day ago
    Pregnant Hailie Jade Gets Adorable Cowboy Boots for Baby on the Way
    People17 hours ago
    King Charles Comments on 'Encouraging' News in Cancer Treatment Following His Own Diagnosis
    People1 day ago
    With Decision on Menendez Brothers Resentencing Days Away, DA Says They're Not a Danger to Society (Exclusive)
    People2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    A Passenger Has Fallen Overboard on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise
    People1 day ago
    Martha Stewart Says She Was 'Dragged into Solitary' in Prison and Had No Food or Water for 24 Hours
    People2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Ron Ely, Star of “Tarzan” Series, Dies at 86, 5 Years After the Shocking Death of His Wife and Son
    People21 hours ago
    What Are Fixed Signs? Everything to Know About Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius
    People5 hours ago
    Prince William Reveals How He's Spending George, Charlotte and Louis' Break from School
    People1 day ago
    Cave Diver Survives Getting Sucked Through an Iceberg. Here’s What Almost Killed Her (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy