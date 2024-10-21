Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Cooper Koch Wants to Follow Up Playing Erik Menendez with “American Psycho” Remake: 'I Can Do Patrick Bateman'

    By Becca Longmire,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    You’ll Be Shocked to Learn That These Celebrities Are Cousins
    People2 days ago
    ‘Monsters’ Star Cooper Koch Believes One of the Menendez Brothers Is ‘An Amazing Human Being’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    “The Diplomat” Showrunner Didn't Want Allison Janney's Casting to Feel Like a “West Wing” 'Gimmick'
    People1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Danny DeVito Says “It's Always Sunny” Cast Gets 'a Little Wild' in “Abbott Elementary” Crossover: 'Going to Be Fun' (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    “16 & Pregnant” Star Autumn Crittendon's Cause of Death Revealed 3 Months After She Died at 27
    People1 day ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People1 day ago
    The Night I Was Abducted and Raped by John Wayne Gacy — and How I Escaped with My Life (Exclusive)
    People8 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Maren Morris and Ex-Husband Ryan Hurd Both Set to Release New Music on the Same Day After Divorce
    People20 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Man Says Roommate's Girlfriend Can't Come Over Anymore Because 'She Ate All My Food — Again'
    People2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com4 days ago
    Brie Garcia Says Sister Nikki Is 'Going Through It' amid Artem Chigvintsev Divorce but Will Return to Their Podcast 'Soon'
    People2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Why October 22 Is the Worst Astrological Day of the Month
    People1 day ago
    Dad Torn Over Ditching Daughter's Award Ceremony in Favor of 'Unappreciated' Son's Breakdancing Competition
    People8 hours ago
    Watch Eli Manning's Golden Retriever Hank Adorably Interrupt Athlete During Live Broadcast
    People22 hours ago
    Husband Tells Wife She Needs to 'Get Over' the Fact that He Missed the Birth of Their Child
    People2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Here's What Scorpio Season Means for You, According to Your Zodiac Sign
    People1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    With Decision on Menendez Brothers Resentencing Days Away, DA Says They're Not a Danger to Society (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Dad Flies Across Country, Spends 90 Hours Painting 'Breathtaking' Mural on Nursery Wall for 1st Grandchild (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Nicole Scherzinger Gets 6-Minute Standing Ovation for Triumphant Performance at Opening of Broadway's “Sunset Blvd”.
    People2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Ariana Grande Does Spot-On Impression of Nara Smith in New Getting-Ready TikTok: Watch!
    People1 day ago
    “Top Gun: Maverick ”Flight Instructor Killed in Plane Crash, Miles Teller Remembers Him as 'Kind, Humble and Curious'
    People23 hours ago
    Maid of Honor Says She Can't 'Stomach' the Idea of Giving a Wedding Speech Because She Despises the Groom
    People1 day ago
    North West Gets Mom Kim Kardashian a Diamond Necklace with Bizarre Engraving for Her 44th Birthday
    People1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy