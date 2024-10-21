Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Glen Powell's 10 Hottest Moments of 2024

    By Brendan Le,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    You’ll Be Shocked to Learn That These Celebrities Are Cousins
    People2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    “16 & Pregnant” Star Autumn Crittendon's Cause of Death Revealed 3 Months After She Died at 27
    People21 hours ago
    Groom Kicks His Mother Out of His Wedding After She Brought His Ex-Girlfriend as Her Plus-One
    People2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Maren Morris and Ex-Husband Ryan Hurd Both Set to Release New Music on the Same Day After Divorce
    People15 hours ago
    Ohio NICU Nurses Leave Swiftie Mom Speechless After Creating Tiny Eras Tour Costume for Premature Daughter (Exclusive)
    People20 hours ago
    Why October 22 Is the Worst Astrological Day of the Month
    People1 day ago
    Dog Thought to Be Dead Survives House Explosion and 6 Days in the Rubble Before Reuniting with Family
    People20 hours ago
    Kotex Couture! 'Show Off' Your Maxi Pad Like Haley Lu Richardson in These Clear-Pocket Jeans
    People20 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Husband Tells Wife She Needs to 'Get Over' the Fact that He Missed the Birth of Their Child
    People2 days ago
    Billie Eilish Reveals Huge Leg Bruise After Falling Down the Stairs During N.Y.C. Tour Stop
    People21 hours ago
    Serena Williams Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Snaps with Her Daughters as They Get Ready for the Eras Tour
    People1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Amy Adams Admits Becoming a Mother to Daughter Aviana 'Changed Some Relationships' in Her Life: 'That Was Hard'
    People19 hours ago
    Christina Aguilera Says She 'F---ed Up' the Cartilage in Her Knee from Wearing Heels While Performing
    People1 day ago
    Here's What Scorpio Season Means for You, According to Your Zodiac Sign
    People1 day ago
    Stephen Nedoroscik Jokes Hercules Has 'Nothing on Me' as He Channels Character for “Dancing with the Stars”' Disney Night
    People16 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    With Decision on Menendez Brothers Resentencing Days Away, DA Says They're Not a Danger to Society (Exclusive)
    People22 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    New Mom Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Appears Onstage During Don Toliver Concert in L.A.
    People3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Nicole Scherzinger Gets 6-Minute Standing Ovation for Triumphant Performance at Opening of Broadway's “Sunset Blvd”.
    People2 days ago
    Maid of Honor Says She Can't 'Stomach' the Idea of Giving a Wedding Speech Because She Despises the Groom
    People23 hours ago
    Sylvester Stallone ‘Caught Off Guard’ Dancing Barefoot to a Smokey Robinson Classic: ‘Great Song Though!’
    People2 days ago
    Woman Says Her Family Trades Off Hosting Dinner, but Everyone 'Always Bails' When It's Her Turn
    People1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy