    “Monsters” Star Cooper Koch Says He 'Cares So Much' for Erik Menendez After Meeting Him in Prison

    By Gabrielle Rockson,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Debbie Haase
    2d ago
    WHO CARES
    Rose Serio
    2d ago
    One more time …they planned To slaughter their parents
