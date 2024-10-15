Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Content Creator, 26, Falls to His Death from 630 Feet Bridge While Filming Social Media Post

    By Becca Longmire,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ala. Woman Agreed to Give Stranger a Ride. Then He Allegedly Kidnapped Her, Forced Her to ‘Mock’ Marry Him: Police
    People19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Serena Williams Reveals She Had a Cyst the 'Size of a Small Grapefruit' Removed from Her Neck
    People17 hours ago
    Wife Cries Remembering Tech CEO at Funeral After 200-Ft. Fall, as Son Says He ‘Couldn’t Have Asked for a Better Dad’
    People1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Married Woman Says Sister Moved in a Year Ago, and She and Her Husband Are Tired of 'Holding Back' in the Bedroom
    People13 hours ago
    Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Says Her Cancer Has Spread After She Decided to 'Keep My Tumor'
    People1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    N.C. Man with 'Infectious Smile' Is Killed on Wedding Day, Hours After Marrying 'Love of His Life'
    People1 day ago
    New Mom Speaks Out After Video of Her Finding 17 Dirty Diapers in Her Home Goes Viral (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    High School Student and Her DJ Boyfriend Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide on Way to Homecoming
    People1 day ago
    Missing 5-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found Dead in Pond Near Home: ‘A Nightmare’
    People1 day ago
    Triplets Survived Hurricane Helene by Sheltering on Their Kitchen Counter: 'Only Thing We Could Do Was Pray'
    People2 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Man Enlists 40 Passengers on His Flight to Pull Off Epic Proposal at Houston Airport: 'I Was a Nervous Wreck'
    People18 hours ago
    Train Operator Dies, at Least 23 Injured After N.J. Train Strikes Tree That Fell on Tracks
    People2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Cynthia Erivo Slams Viral “Wicked” Movie Poster Edited to Hide Her Face as 'Offensive' and 'Hurtful': 'It Degrades Me'
    People17 hours ago
    Wedding Guest Complains After Buffet Runs Out of Food During Reception, Caterer Says 'It's Not Our Problem'
    People1 day ago
    Derek Hough Recalls Moment That He Learned Wife Hayley Erbert Was 'Essentially Dying' Ahead of Her “DWTS” Return
    People1 day ago
    Emily Henry’s New Book “Great Big Beautiful Life” Is Coming — See the Cover! (Exclusive)
    People22 hours ago
    Woman Says Stranger 'Ruined Her Daughter's Life' for Telling Her She Was Pronouncing Her Own Name Wrong
    People2 days ago
    Prince William Says He's Using His Royal Role to 'Influence and Help People Where I Can'
    People20 hours ago
    Which “Addams Family” Character You Are, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
    People2 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Pottery Barn Bedding, Furniture, and Decor Is Up to 70% Off — but Only for a Limited Time
    People3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy