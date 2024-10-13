Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Stevie Nicks Rocks “SNL” with 'Edge of Seventeen' and 'The Lighthouse' Despite Brief Technical Hitch

    By Nicholas Rice, Jenny Haward,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Susan Hicks
    13h ago
    The performance was not good!
    Robert Herrera
    1d ago
    would love to hear her with her group !
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Beautiful Stevie Nicks Duet She Believed in Her Heart Would “Live on Forever”
    American Songwriter26 days ago
    Fans Melt Over Stevie Nicks’ Subtle Nod to Taylor Swift on ‘SNL’: ‘So Adorable’
    Parade2 days ago
    Watch Stevie Nicks Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’
    Ultimate Classic Rock2 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com7 days ago
    Lindsey Buckingham’s Favorite Fleetwood Mac Song to Play Live
    American Songwriter29 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Biel 'Living Separate Lives' and 'Struggling to Save Marriage' in Wake of His DWI Scandal
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic4 days ago
    King Charles Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer, Given Two Years to Live: Report
    The Hollywood Gossip12 hours ago
    The “Horrible Wrench” Thrown Into Stevie Nicks’ 1983 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance and Her Return to the Show After 41 Years
    American Songwriter3 days ago
    Jennifer Garner twins with boyfriend John Miller as they beam during rare appearance together
    HELLO4 days ago
    Ariana Grande & Bowen Yang Convince Stevie Nicks to Sing ‘Landslide’ for Them in New ‘SNL’ Promo
    Billboard5 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond3 days ago
    Two Cats Chat For Nearly An Hour, And People Can’t Get Enough
    happywhisker.com4 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Ohio Wife and Mom Lived 'Exemplary' Life for Decades. Her Secret Exposed Her as a 'Monster'
    People4 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline15 hours ago
    Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Says Her Cancer Has Spread After She Decided to 'Keep My Tumor'
    People8 hours ago
    New Photos Of Alexa Bliss, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Gigi Dolin, Charlotte Flair, More
    ewrestlingnews.com2 days ago
    Serena Williams’ Daughter Adira Now Has Her Own Instagram Just Like Big Sister Olympia
    People2 days ago
    ‘They Begged Everybody Around Me.’ Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Wanting Nothing To Do With Baywatch Years Later And How She Ended Up In The Doc Anyway
    Cinemablend8 days ago
    “90 Day”: Sarper Compares Shekinah to Someone Who Is 'Homeless' After She Wakes Up from Nose Job (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Jason Ritter Does Scarily Accurate Impression Of His Late Dad, John Ritter
    DoYouRemember?14 days ago
    Chris Pine Ordered by Judge to Be Deposed After Being Accused of Using His Overseas Vacation to Delay
    In Touch Weekly6 days ago
    New Mom Speaks Out After Video of Her Finding 17 Dirty Diapers in Her Home Goes Viral (Exclusive)
    People8 hours ago
    Morgan Freeman Smiles with “Million Dollar Baby” Costar and 'True Musician' Clint Eastwood at Jazz Festival
    People11 hours ago
    Wife Cries Remembering Tech CEO at Funeral After 200-Ft. Fall, as Son Says He ‘Couldn’t Have Asked for a Better Dad’
    People6 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy