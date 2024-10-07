Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Charli xcx on the New Meaning Behind the 'Sympathy Is a Knife' Remix — and How Ariana Grande Embodies It (Exclusive)

    By Daniela Avila,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lisa Marie Presley Was Taking 80 Pills a Day at Height of Her Opioid Addiction: 'It Was Too Painful to Be Sober'
    People1 day ago
    Jimmy Carter Got 'the Thing He Wanted' for His 100th Birthday, Grandson Says
    People2 days ago
    7-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Her 13-Year-Old Sister, Father Says ‘She Was Just a Ray of Sunshine’
    People1 day ago
    Doctor Accused of Injecting Mother's Partner with Flesh Eating Bacteria Under Guise of COVID Shot
    People2 days ago
    Hoda Kotb Shares the Small — But Satisfying — Thing She and Savannah Guthrie Changed at “Today ”(Exclusive)
    People8 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Power: 'I Apologize — This Is Just Horrific'
    People2 days ago
    Here's What Your Biggest Challenge in October Will Be, According to Your Zodiac Sign
    People2 days ago
    Woman Says She Won the Lottery, Then Dumped Boyfriend Who Insisted His Dog Deserved a 'Trust Fund'
    People1 day ago
    Tanya Tucker Hopes 'America Will Listen' to Her New “Reagan” Film Track and 'Come Together Undivided' (Exclusive)
    People8 hours ago
    Meet the Hero Pups Hoping to Win the N.Y. Dog Film Festival's First 'Service Dog Salute' Honor
    People6 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Cradles Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Baby Bump in New Chiefs Game Snaps: 'Same Girls, New Bump'
    People6 hours ago
    What Happened to the Menendez Brothers' House After Their Parents Murder? All About the Beverly Hills Mansion — and What It's Worth Today
    People8 hours ago
    Woman, 30, Charged with Murdering 3 People in 3 Days, Described as a 'Serial Killer' by Police
    People1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Here's What Venus in Scorpio Trine Mars in Cancer Means for Your Zodiac Sign
    People1 day ago
    Kathy Bates Sets the Record Straight on Her Ozempic Use After Losing 100 Lbs.: 'There’s Been a Lot of Talk' (Exclusive)
    People8 hours ago
    Sandra Bullock Makes First Public Appearance Since Partner Bryan Randall's Death at “Speed” Reunion
    People8 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Bridesmaid 'Uninvited' to Close Friend's Wedding After Refusing to Spend $130 on Her Bouquet
    People1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Bride Mad After Bridesmaid Asks to Skip Rehearsal Dinner to Get a Cheaper Flight: 'Making Her Travel My Problem'
    People6 hours ago
    Couple Refuses to Have Wedding Even Though Groom's Mom Offered to Pay for It: 'Better for Us to Elope'
    People1 day ago
    What Has to Happen for the Menendez Brothers to Get Out of Prison?
    People10 hours ago
    Woman Refuses to Let Sister Borrow Wedding Dress for Her Own Nuptials: ‘I Stood My Ground’
    People2 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy