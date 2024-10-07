Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Ozzy Osbourne Says He Uses Marijuana but Refuses to Microdose Anything Else: 'For Me, That's Lighting the Fuse'

    By Jack Irvin,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ozzy Osbourne's Agonizing Final Days: Grim Video Emerges of Ailing Rocker, 75, Pumping Stretch Band Just to Write His Name — As He Admits He's Back on Drugs
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Ozzy Osbourne Creeps Back To Old Habits, Spends Final Days In A Haze, ‘I am Happier Not Completely Sober’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Ozzy Osbourne admits he's back on drugs but is hiding it from wife Sharon
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds6 days ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Was Taking 80 Pills a Day at Height of Her Opioid Addiction: 'It Was Too Painful to Be Sober'
    People1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Doctor, please?' Trump pauses rally for several minutes for medical emergency
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something
    Distractify1 day ago
    TikToker Mr. Prada charged with murder as ‘significant amount of blood’ found in his apartment after therapist’s death
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Jimmy Carter Got 'the Thing He Wanted' for His 100th Birthday, Grandson Says
    People1 day ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Salma Hayek Shamed In Leggy Sundress She’s ‘Too Old’ For
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Domino’s Is Giving Out Free Pizza Through the 'Emergency Pizza Program'
    People1 day ago
    Here's What Your Biggest Challenge in October Will Be, According to Your Zodiac Sign
    People2 days ago
    Doctor Accused of Injecting Mother's Partner with Flesh Eating Bacteria Under Guise of COVID Shot
    People2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    7-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Her 13-Year-Old Sister, Father Says ‘She Was Just a Ray of Sunshine’
    People1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Britney Spears’ ‘deadbeat’ boyfriend, Paul Soliz, takes 3 of his kids to live at pop star’s house, his mother-in-law claims
    Page Six3 days ago
    12-Year-Old Girl Suffers ‘Life-Changing’ Injuries from Dog Attack
    People1 day ago
    Ugg Boots and Slippers Start at $49 During Amazon’s October Prime Day
    People1 day ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Power: 'I Apologize — This Is Just Horrific'
    People1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Alligator Sanctuary Founder Warns Which Wild Animals Floridians Should Beware of After a Hurricane Hits (Exclusive)
    People20 hours ago
    Newborn Baby Dies After Ambulance Fails to Come for Over 30 Minutes: 'Why Are They Not Answering?'
    People1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy