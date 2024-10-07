People
Kathy Bates Is Shocked After Realizing She Did, in Fact, Thank Her Mom in Oscars Speech: 'What a Relief'
By Jen Juneau,2 days ago
By Jen Juneau,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kathy Bates Sets the Record Straight on Her Ozempic Use After Losing 100 Lbs.: 'There’s Been a Lot of Talk' (Exclusive)
People6 hours ago
Kathy Bates Clarifies She's Not Retiring Amid “Matlock’s” Success: 'I Would Love for This to Keep Going' (Exclusive)
People5 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez Admits It Was 'Scary' to Be on Her Own This Summer but Learned She's 'Capable of Joy All by Myself'
People6 hours ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette says she'd never return to acting, 5 years after allegations against costar Mark Harmon
EW.com7 days ago
HuffPost5 days ago
14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
Johnny Galecki Admits When Roseanne Originally Wrapped, It Was A Really Tough Time: 'I Was Rudderless'
Cinemablend6 days ago
Boy Called Police Saying Little Brother Had Been Dead in Home for a Year. Now, His Mother Is Going to Prison
People3 hours ago
Ashton Kutcher Will Have ‘Tough Time’ Picking up the Pieces of His Career After Diddy Scandal: ‘This Is Going to Break Him’
thenerdstash.com5 days ago
Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
thenerdstash.com6 days ago
Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
RadarOnline6 days ago
Snopes2 days ago
The Hollywood Gossip2 days ago
happywhisker.com5 days ago
Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
RadarOnline2 days ago
Upworthy5 days ago
Jelly Roll can't keep the smile off his face as he takes to the stage after almost 300lb weight loss
HELLO4 days ago
Tom Selleck is 'frustrated' by CBS' decision to end Blue Bloods, which he says was 'always taken for granted'
EW.com2 days ago
Anne Hathaway Apologized to Reporter After Watching 'Awful' 2012 Interview: 'It Was a Very Personal Note'
People6 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
‘My disability is the least interesting thing about me’: Actor Adam Pearson on fame, film and his sibling rivalry
The Guardian3 days ago
7-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Her 13-Year-Old Sister, Father Says ‘She Was Just a Ray of Sunshine’
People1 day ago
People6 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest 'Reeling With Regret' After Taking Over 'Wheel of Fortune' From Pat Sajak: 'It’s a Dumpster Fire of Fan Hatred'
RadarOnline6 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Upworthy4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0