Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Kathy Bates Is Shocked After Realizing She Did, in Fact, Thank Her Mom in Oscars Speech: 'What a Relief'

    By Jen Juneau,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kathy Bates Sets the Record Straight on Her Ozempic Use After Losing 100 Lbs.: 'There’s Been a Lot of Talk' (Exclusive)
    People6 hours ago
    Kathy Bates Clarifies She's Not Retiring Amid “Matlock’s” Success: 'I Would Love for This to Keep Going' (Exclusive)
    People5 hours ago
    Jennifer Lopez Admits It Was 'Scary' to Be on Her Own This Summer but Learned She's 'Capable of Joy All by Myself'
    People6 hours ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    NCIS alum Pauley Perrette says she'd never return to acting, 5 years after allegations against costar Mark Harmon
    EW.com7 days ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost5 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Johnny Galecki Admits When Roseanne Originally Wrapped, It Was A Really Tough Time: 'I Was Rudderless'
    Cinemablend6 days ago
    Michael Douglas' granddaughter is her famous dad's twin in latest family photo
    HELLO2 days ago
    Boy Called Police Saying Little Brother Had Been Dead in Home for a Year. Now, His Mother Is Going to Prison
    People3 hours ago
    Ashton Kutcher Will Have ‘Tough Time’ Picking up the Pieces of His Career After Diddy Scandal: ‘This Is Going to Break Him’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Fact Check: Hank Williams Jr. Said He 'Wouldn't Be Caught Dead' with Garth Brooks on Stage?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Michael Douglas Divorced: His History of Marriage with Catherine Zeta-Jones Explained
    The Hollywood Gossip2 days ago
    This Ultra Rare Cat Is Winning Hearts And His Mysterious Appearance Will Leave You Spellbound
    happywhisker.com5 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Woman orders lettuce wrap but can't believe her eyes when she finally receives her meal
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Jelly Roll can't keep the smile off his face as he takes to the stage after almost 300lb weight loss
    HELLO4 days ago
    Tom Selleck is 'frustrated' by CBS' decision to end Blue Bloods, which he says was 'always taken for granted'
    EW.com2 days ago
    Anne Hathaway Apologized to Reporter After Watching 'Awful' 2012 Interview: 'It Was a Very Personal Note'
    People6 hours ago
    Jimmy Carter Got 'the Thing He Wanted' for His 100th Birthday, Grandson Says
    People2 days ago
    In Memory of 'That Girl' Star Ted Bessell: He Was To Direct 'Bewitched' Movie and Then He Died
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    ‘My disability is the least interesting thing about me’: Actor Adam Pearson on fame, film and his sibling rivalry
    The Guardian3 days ago
    7-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Her 13-Year-Old Sister, Father Says ‘She Was Just a Ray of Sunshine’
    People1 day ago
    Sandra Bullock Makes First Public Appearance Since Partner Bryan Randall's Death at “Speed” Reunion
    People6 hours ago
    Ryan Seacrest 'Reeling With Regret' After Taking Over 'Wheel of Fortune' From Pat Sajak: 'It’s a Dumpster Fire of Fan Hatred'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Bride-to-be stumbles upon 'perfect' wedding dress at thrift store for an unbelievable price
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Al Pacino Opens Up About His Iconic Career, Fatherhood and 40-Plus Years of Sobriety: ‘I’ve Had Quite a Big Life’ (Exclusive)
    People9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy