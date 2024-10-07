Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    Disney World Bracing for Hurricane Milton: Resort Not Accepting New Hotel Bookings, 'Monitoring' Storm

    By Erin Clements,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tampa Mayor Issues Stark Warning If Residents Ignore Hurricane Milton Evacuation Orders: ‘You're Going to Die’
    People1 day ago
    Caroline Calloway 'Doesn't Want to Evacuate' Florida Home Amid Hurricane Milton, Despite Living in Mandatory Evacuation Zone
    People6 hours ago
    Boy Called Police Saying Little Brother Had Been Dead in Home for a Year. Now, His Mother Is Going to Prison
    People3 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    7-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Her 13-Year-Old Sister, Father Says ‘She Was Just a Ray of Sunshine’
    People1 day ago
    Hoda Kotb Shares the Small — But Satisfying — Thing She and Savannah Guthrie Changed at “Today ”(Exclusive)
    People6 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 minutes ago
    Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel Is Imploded 6 Months After Closing to Make Room for New Baseball Stadium
    People7 hours ago
    Crew Member Killed in Medical Helicopter Crash Was Dad-to-Be: 'Nothing in This World That Can Ease the Pain'
    People4 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    New Mom Cancels All Streaming Services to Hire a Housekeeper Instead — but Doesn't Tell Her Husband
    People3 hours ago
    Alligator Sanctuary Founder Warns Which Wild Animals Floridians Should Beware of After a Hurricane Hits (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Lawyer for Sheriff Who Killed Judge Says It Wasn't Planned, Will Use 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance' Defense
    People1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Jimmy Carter Got 'the Thing He Wanted' for His 100th Birthday, Grandson Says
    People2 days ago
    Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Power: 'I Apologize — This Is Just Horrific'
    People2 days ago
    Survivor of Capsized Boat in Alaska Describes Moment Texas Family of 4 Disappeared: 'They Were Just Gone'
    People2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Here's What Your Biggest Challenge in October Will Be, According to Your Zodiac Sign
    People2 days ago
    Kathy Bates Sets the Record Straight on Her Ozempic Use After Losing 100 Lbs.: 'There’s Been a Lot of Talk' (Exclusive)
    People6 hours ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Tanya Tucker Hopes 'America Will Listen' to Her New “Reagan” Film Track and 'Come Together Undivided' (Exclusive)
    People7 hours ago
    Woman Says She Won the Lottery, Then Dumped Boyfriend Who Insisted His Dog Deserved a 'Trust Fund'
    People23 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Cradles Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Baby Bump in New Chiefs Game Snaps: 'Same Girls, New Bump'
    People5 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy