    Donna Kelce Named in “Glamour”'s 2024 Women of the Year Alongside Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez

    By Gabrielle Rockson,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    sylvia carter
    1d ago
    love this women!! so strong!! beautiful soul.
    TOOfatTOOwalk
    2d ago
    wow thought she was Roseanne bar for a second?
