Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    “Joker: Folie à Deux” Director Says Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Were 'Funny, Normal' on Set Despite Dark Material (Exclusive)

    By Jack Smart,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Anita Krolak
    1d ago
    ♥️♥️🌹🌹👏👏👏👏👏👏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Joker: Folie à Deux makes it clear that Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn is only just getting started, and I really need more
    GamesRadar1 day ago
    Yes, “Joker: Folie à Deux” Is a Musical: Everything Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Have Said About Its Singing
    People1 day ago
    Lady Gaga Admits She’s ‘Had Trouble’ Leaving Acting Roles Behind: ‘You Fall in Love with Characters’ (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Popular Reggaeton Singer El Taiger in ‘Very Critical Condition’ After Being Shot in the Head in Miami
    People11 hours ago
    Self-Professed ‘Super Mom’ Refused to Listen to Warnings About Co-Sleeping with Her Baby Girl. It Wound Up Killing Her
    People8 days ago
    John Amos' Final Wish Was a Delay in Death Announcement to Avoid Daughter Turning It 'into a Circus,' Says Rep (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Sam Champion Undergoes Lengthy Surgery for Skin Cancer That Left Him 'Overwhelmed'
    People1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Nanny, 24, Dies in 7-Car Wreck in Georgia. Mom Says Her Boyfriend ‘Was Planning to Propose’ Soon
    People21 hours ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Mom Disappeared During Solo Hike in Japan. 17 Months Later, Her Backpack and a Single Shoe Were Found
    People2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Mom of 4 Young Boys Who Died in House Fire Convicted After She Left Them Locked in to Go Shopping
    People1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Siblings, 4 and 7, Killed by Falling Tree While They Were Sleeping During Hurricane Helene: 'My Babies'
    People2 days ago
    Wesley Snipes' 5 Children: All About the “Blade” Star's Sons and Daughter
    People1 day ago
    Hollywood Icon Angie Dickinson Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be in Their Villain Era This October
    People21 hours ago
    Heidi Klum on Embracing Spooky Season: 'I Don't Want to Ever Let Any of My Halloween Fans Down'
    People2 hours ago
    Food Network Chef Shirley Chung Made the ‘Hard Decision’ to Get a Feeding Tube During Her Tongue Cancer Treatment
    People1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Kate Middleton Smiles in New Picture Quietly Added to Her Instagram Page with Prince William
    People1 day ago
    Simone Biles Reveals What Really Happened to Her Calf During the Olympics: 'My Body Is Like a Ticking Time Bomb'
    People2 days ago
    Ex-Memphis Police Officers Convicted in Connection with Brutal Beating Death of Tyre Nichols
    People22 hours ago
    Dad's Last Message to Daughter Was to ‘Stay Safe’ During Hurricane Helene. Days Later, He Was Found Dead (Exclusive)
    People2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy