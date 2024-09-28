Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • People

    4-Year-Old Girl and a Firefighter Among Hurricane Helene Victims Identified, as Death Toll Continues to Rise

    By Abigail Adams, Kimberlee Speakman,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 43
    Add a Comment
    Maytee Guzman
    1d ago
    So sad made me cry I was praying last night for them .
    Jennifer Cannon
    1d ago
    😪😪
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Fearing the Worst Hikes 11 Miles to Parents' Home After Hurricane Helene, and Finds Them Alive: 'So Relieved'
    People2 hours ago
    More Than 100 Dead After Hurricane Helene Ravages the South and 600 Remain Missing in 1 N.C. County: Officials
    People3 hours ago
    Tesla Cybertruck owners share insights after Hurricane Helene encounter
    teslarati.com2 days ago
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes7 days ago
    Chicago couple watches Helene hit their Florida house from security cameras
    CBS Chicago2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
    People3 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal5 days ago
    Trump Goes Ballistic in All-Caps Rant Claiming Women Will ‘NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION’ If He Wins
    Mediaite9 days ago
    Broken-Hearted Shelter Dog Sits Facing The Wall For Hours After Giving Up Hope That Someone Will Adopt Her
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    A Woman Was Found Beheaded Along Georgia Road in 2007. Now Police Believe Her Friend Was Collecting Her Benefits
    People24 days ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Over 50 People Trapped on Tennessee Hospital Roof by Hurricane Helene Floodwaters Rescued
    People2 days ago
    Milk recall: Do not drink this milk sold in 27 states, return for an immediate refund
    LehighValleyLive.com7 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times3 days ago
    The Crab Cakes At This Unassuming Restaurant In Florida Are Out-Of-This-World Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Boy, 12, and Grandfather Found Dead Inside Tent During Camping Trip: 'Tragic Circumstances'
    People3 days ago
    A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer
    People1 day ago
    Popular Clothing Chain To Permanently Close All Florida Locations
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Interstate 40 partially collapses after catastrophic rains in North Carolina
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    SSI Checks To Increase Now – It’s Official and This is the List of Americans Who Will Receive More Benefits
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    Julie Chrisley Reacts To New Prison Sentence
    TVShowsAce4 days ago
    Zookeeper Mauled to Death by Lion After Leaving 'Safety Protection Gate Open' During Feeding: Reports
    People7 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks22 hours ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy