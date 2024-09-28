Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
People
Nelly Furtado Says TikTok — and 'Gen Z’s Singing All the Words’ to Her Hits — Helped Her Appreciate Her Legacy (Exclusive)
By Jeff Nelson,2 days ago
By Jeff Nelson,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People3 hours ago
Selena Gomez Gets Flirty Reply from Benny Blanco After Showing Off Sexy Dance Moves at Sabrina Carpenter Gig
People4 hours ago
People1 day ago
People3 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
Zookeeper Mauled to Death by Lion After Leaving 'Safety Protection Gate Open' During Feeding: Reports
People7 hours ago
People18 hours ago
Jennifer Garner Ditched Zippers for This Eye-Catching Jacket Style That’s So Practical for Early Fall
People18 hours ago
NewsNinja2 days ago
People3 days ago
People17 hours ago
Devra Lee9 minutes ago
People3 hours ago
People3 hours ago
People3 hours ago
Woman Says Her Wife Won't Cook Without 'Throwing a Tantrum.' Now They're 'Struggling' in Their Marriage
People2 days ago
Tim Burton Wishes 'Dear' Monica Bellucci a Happy 60th Birthday by Shooting Her Italian “Vogue ”Cover: 'With Love'
People3 hours ago
People21 hours ago
Woman Says Brother Moved in After Dropping Out of College Months Ago, But Now He Needs to 'Get It Together'
People2 days ago
Will Ferrell Breaks Down Crying After a Rough Night in Texas with Trans Friend Harper Steele: 'I Let You Down'
People2 days ago
André Emilio4 days ago
Never-Before-Seen Photos of Marilyn Monroe Showcasing Her Classic Beauty Featured in New Book by Close Friend (Exclusive)
People3 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Credits Wife Shante Broadus with Keeping Him Grounded: ‘I Have So Much Trust and Faith in’ Her
People2 days ago
Bill Skarsgård Is a Monstrous Vampire Terrorizing Lily-Rose Depp in Chilling New “Nosferatu” Trailer
People3 hours ago
People5 hours ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant Reveals Youngest Daughter Was Hospitalized with Brain Mass: ‘Keep Saying Prayers’
People23 hours ago
People2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0