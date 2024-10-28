'Ecstatic, happy and proud': Milton's Kennedy Hansen's U21 water skiing record ratified

It’s been a few years since Kennedy Hansen talked to the PNJ about her water-skiing career.

But by no means does that mean she’s slowed down.

If anything, the Milton native has stepped things up – including a recent trip to the 2024 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation Pan American Water Ski Championships in Bogota, Colombia, in early October.

Hansen, now 21, is in the open division. Part of the six-team U.S. Elite Water Ski Team, Hansen aided Team USA to a gold-medal finish, scoring a total of 8,465.86 points, topping eight other teams in the process. Rounding out the top three were Chile and Canada. Hansen earned a silver medal in the women’s overall event (2,511.32 points) and a bronze in the slalom (2 buoys at 38 feet off).

Earning individual medals is fun, Hansen said. But winning the Pan American Championships as Team USA is a whole different feeling.

“You want to do well for yourself. But when you’re on Team USA, you want to ski well for your country and your teammates,” Hansen told the PNJ. “In Bogota, it’s in really high altitude. That’s definitely a challenge and a change from skiing in Florida. That was a challenge, and it was a bit colder. Other than that, it was fun. It was a little bit of a change, seeing new scenery.”

Over the last couple years, Hansen also competed at the U21 World Championships in June 2023 and then the 38th IWWF World Waterski Championships in October 2023 in Groveland, just west of Orlando.

In Groveland, the Elite Water Ski Team won its first team title since 2017, winning with 8,291.04 points.

If that wasn’t enough, Hansen – now a senior at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette – has been competing with the Ragin’ Cajuns competitive water ski team. While it’s not an NCAA sanctioned sport, UL-Lafayette has been dominant in the sport at the collegiate level.

Since it’s a club sport, the team is responsible for its own recruiting, practice and competition schedule coordination, and fundraising money for travel, boats and the like. Skiers from all over the world have competed with the Ragin’ Cajuns, including from England, Germany, Italy, New Zealand and Switzerland.

And UL-Lafayette just won its fifth consecutive national championship, and 11th overall this month as well.

“It’s awesome to be able to study and compete. It’s a little more relaxed on a team, it’s a lot more fun. It’s a different aspect to skiing,” Hansen said. “It can be frustrating because a lot of people at our school don’t know we have a team or anything like that. It’s different, but it’s fun. We’re proud to represent our school whenever we can.”

Kennedy Hansen holds a world record

And by the way, Hansen set a world record over the summer. Hansen broke the IWWF World Under-21 Women’s Overall Record during the first round of the We Wave in Independence Day Invitational in Arkansas in July.

She recorded 2,307.88 points, with 1 buoy at 39 1/2 feet, 9,430 points in tricks, and a jump of 146 feet. It may be third on the list in terms of what’s been going on the past few years, but it’s definitely the top individual accomplishment for Hansen.

While the record was broken in July, it was just ratified earlier in October by the IWWF’s Tournament Council. Hansen has a pair of records still waiting to be approved, as well. Currently, she’s ranking second in the world for Women’s Overall in the Open Division now.

“I had been wanting to set this record for awhile. I was calculating how much I would need to do to break it. That was my main goal this season. I actually broke it three times,” Hansen said. “It just takes awhile to process. They have to review slalom videos, trick videos, boat videos. I was super happy that it got approved. …

“At first I was shocked, then relieved because I had been waiting a few months. Then I was ecstatic, happy and proud of myself because it took so much time. To hear I was the current record holder, it’s special. I let my parents and coaches know, and that was an awesome feeling.”

Hansen began water-skiing at just 3 years old. She has accomplished plenty in just 18 years, but that doesn’t mean she’s quite done yet. She still has goals now that she’s in the Open Division, competing against the best in the world in any age bracket.

Hansen will compete at the University World Championships in February in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by some other pro tournaments and then the 39th IWWF World Waterski Championships next September.

“I would just like to do well, honestly. Since going into the Open division, I just want to be prepared,” Hansen said. “Wherever I end up, I’ll be happy with it. That’s the goal for Worlds.”

The sport of water skiing has given the world to Hansen – literally, as she gets the opportunity to travel to every corner of the world, so far.

While she still practices at home at Santa Rosa Beach over the summer before going back to college – and coming home on weekends when time allows (she’s a kinesiology major and chemistry minor with goals to attend PA school … she’s as academically brilliant as she is on the water) – she’s been able to experience different lifestyles and cultures thanks to the sport.

“I feel very lucky and happy that this sport has allowed me to travel around the world, to see different cultures and places,” Hansen said. “You learn a lot and meet a bunch of people, and learn about their lifestyle. It’s cool to ski in different places, but it’s super cool to learn new lifestyles.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 'Ecstatic, happy and proud': Milton's Kennedy Hansen's U21 water skiing record ratified