PNJ Athlete of the Week: Who should win the award for the week of Oct. 21-26?

It's time for another round of the Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week.

Every week until the end of the 2024-25 athletics season, the PNJ will release a list of area athletes from every sport in-season

The polls will be open until each Saturday at 11 a.m. of that week. Each weekly winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

Football (offense), CJ Nettles (Pensacola Catholic): When you score on 50% of your rushing attempts, it's safe to say you're having a good night. Running back CJ Nettles did just that, scoring five of the the Crusaders' six touchdowns in their dominant 45-7 win over South Walton to claim the District 1-2A crown last week. Nettles ran for 167 yards on 10 attempts in Pensacola Catholic's dominant victory.

Football (defense), Chrissean Jones (Escambia): Talk about a game-saving play. As the Gators held onto a narrow 14-13 lead over Pine Forest in the fourth quarter, the Eagles launched a pass deep down the field with under a minute to go. Chrissean Jones leapt in the air and hauled in the interception to give Escambia possession with just 47.5 seconds left, and the ability to drain the rest of the clock. As Escambia won the District 1-4A championship, Jones finished the night with five tackles.

Volleyball, Lexi Pannunzio (Gulf Breeze): The only volleyball team from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties still alive in the postseason, Gulf Breeze went 2-0 during regional play last week with a pair of sweeps over Fletcher and Pace in the Region 1-6A quarterfinals and semifinals. In the Fletcher win, Lexi Pannunzio was an aided the win with an all-around effort, recording three kills, three aces, two blocks, four digs and an assist. Stats from the Pace game were not reported yet.

Boys cross country, Isaiah Manderson (Pensacola Christian): The Warriors earned a first-place finish at the EscaRosa Championships on Thursday. PCA was nearly perfect, with just 25 team points, beating Gulf Breeze. Manderson finished third in the 5-kilometer race to aid the Warriors, clocking in at 16 minutes, 42.2 seconds (less than a second behind teammate Carson Ohman). He averaged a mile time of 5 minutes, 22.6 seconds.

Girls cross country, Addison Garrett (Pensacola Catholic): Another week where Addison Garrett finds herself on this list, she finished second at the EscaRosa Championships to lead the Crusaders. Pensacola Catholic finished second overall as a team behind Pensacola Christian, and Addison Garrett clocked in at 19 minutes, 54.3 seconds.

Boys swimming and diving, Ian Malone (Booker T. Washington): With an expanded district that now goes from Pensacola to the Tallahassee area, the Booker T. Washington boys swim team still held onto the district crown last week at UWF. Malone was the area's lone individual first-place finisher, claiming the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.47 seconds. He also was the freestyle leg of the winning 200-yard medley relay for the Wildcats, who finished with an overall time of 1:38.85. Malone also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.48) and swam the anchor of the second-place 400-yard freestyle relay (3:15.93).

Girls swimming and diving, Caroline Smith (Gulf Breeze): The Dolphins finished fourth as a team in the District 1-3A meet last week in the expanded district. Gulf Breeze's Caroline Smith was Escambia and Santa Rosa County's only swimmer to take first place in an individual event, claiming the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.62. Also individually, Smith finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking in at 1:10.10 (just a couple tenths behind first place). Smith swam the breaststroke leg of the third-place 200-yard medley relay (2:00.24) and the first leg of the third-place 200-yard freestyle relay (1:47.22) for Gulf Breeze.

Boys golf, Hudson Mitchell (Pensacola Catholic): How much lower can Hudson Mitchell go? The Crusaders' senior posted an incredible five-under par 31 in a nine-hole round for Pensacola Catholic, as he led the team to a first-place finish in a quad match against Pace, Milton and Navarre at The Club at Hidden Creek. Mitchell had a blemish-free round, with an eagle on the par-5 second hole along with three more birdies.

Girls golf, Riley Bounds (Gulf Breeze): Riley Bounds pushed the Dolphins to a big victory over four area teams at Stonebrook Golf Club. Gulf Breeze defeated Pace, Tate, Navarre and Milton, with Bounds carding a three-over par 39 to take medalist honors at the match.

