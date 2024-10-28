Florida has spent 6 years trying to end rolling our clocks back. Why we're still doing it

Next week, as daylight saving time ends , we will all roll our clocks back an hour, getting a much-appreciated extra hour of sleep. Some of us will also be asking ourselves why we’re still subjected to the practice in the first place.

Not every state in the United States observes daylight saving time . Since 2015, at least 45 states, Florida included, have considered or even passed legislation making either daylight saving time or standard time permanent.

Two states, Hawaii and most of Arizona, have succeeded in ending the practice. Those two states are joined by five U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

In 2018, Florida went as far as enacting permanent daylight saving time legislation , but it didn’t stick. Here’s what happened.

What’s the point of daylight saving time?

Adjusting daily schedules has a history dating all the way back to ancient civilizations, so this is an idea that we’ve been playing around with for thousands of years.

In the United States, daylight saving time originally came about during WWI , according to USAFacts.org . According to the not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative, the U.S. began rolling back clocks to help conserve fuel and power, though it didn’t look quite the same way it does today.

In 1966, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT), which oversees the country’s observance of daylight saving time, established the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which began the system of uniform daylight saving time.

The act allowed states to exempt themselves from observing the annual tradition but stated that those who do observe it must begin and end on the federally mandated dates.

In 2005, we changed the dates we spring forward and fall back in the Energy Policy Act of 2005 .

Florida became the first state to pass legislation to permanently observe daylight saving time

While still governor in 2018, Rick Scott signed legislation that would have made daylight saving time a permanent thing in Florida. It would have been a pretty apt move for the Sunshine State, but it never happened.

Initially, it was smooth sailing as the measure cleared the Florida Legislature, passing the Florida House with a vote of 103 to 11 and the Florida Senate with a vote of 33 to 2. The problem? The legislation needs federal approval, which it has not yet received.

Why were some states allowed to observe permanent standard time?

It’s kind of all about the semantics.

The Uniform Time Act allows states to exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time by state law, but it doesn’t give states the authority to observe daylight saving time permanently.

The act specifically says that states that choose to observe daylight saving time must begin and end on federally mandated dates.

Florida’s Sunshine Protection Act law is another attempt to enact permanent daylight saving time

Florida’s efforts to observe daylight saving time year-round didn’t end in 2018.

Senators Marco Rubio and Vern Buchanan introduced the Sunshine Protection Act in 2018 to change the “outdated tradition” of changing clocks back and forth, and it’s been introduced in every Congress since.

The U.S. House has yet to vote on the bill despite unanimously passing the Senate, but there is still a bipartisan push to make daylight saving time the national year-round standard .

"Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi never brought the legislation up for a vote, despite broad support among lawmakers and the American people," according to Rubio.

Daylight saving time has been suspended twice nationwide

Year-round daylight saving time has been implemented — temporarily — since it began in 1966 with the Uniform Time Act.

In 1942, Congress voted for year-round daylight saving time, which became known as War Time , to be in effect until six months after the end of World War II in September 1945.

During the 1973 oil embargo, Congress enacted the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act for a trial period during 1974 and 1975.

Arguments in favor and against daylight saving time

Those in favor of extending DST observance reportedly argue that the extended daylight in the evening promotes economic activity, including tourism.

"Those against extending DST observance reportedly argue that losing an hour of daylight in the morning could negatively affect golf course operations, ski resorts, and schoolchildren’s morning commutes," according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

Is it daylight saving time or daylight savings time?

It's daylight saving time.

That doesn't mean everyone searches Google for that exact phrase. Daylight Saving Time, daylight savings and daylight savings time are all phrases being searched.

