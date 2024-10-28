Open in App
    New West Pensacola restaurant combines the best of Vietnamese and Cajun cuisine

    By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGOQw_0wP7iBih00

    If you’ve never tried a jumbo chicken wing smothered in Vietnamese fish sauce, you’re the target audience for chef Larry Bui's new Vietnamese and Cajun fusion restaurant, Blazin Casian Kitchen at 3810 Barrancas Ave. Suite A.

    In just over two weeks since the new restaurant opened its doors to customers on the westside, the restaurant has secured its own batch of regulars pouring into the little 40-seat restaurant, hungry for Bui’s recommendations on what to order next. While the wings are high on his must-try list, he’ll also point guests toward the fresh, fried catfish baskets and hearty beef pho, which requires a minimum of eight hours to prepare.

    “You want the broth to be flavorful,” Bui said.

    The reason the restaurant dips into two styles of cooking, Vietnamese and Cajun, is because of the partnership between him, Phuong Nguyen and Simon Tran. Tran brings many years of Cajun cooking experience to the table, while Bui is the master of Vietnamese classics.

    Some of the ingredients overlap into both genres of cuisine, like the shrimp added into the fried rice tossed with egg and topped with fresh herbs, or blended into Tran’s spicy seafood boil, paired with potatoes, corn and sausage.

    Some of the food has pushed customers out of their comfort zones, like regular visitor Shanaita Kirkland.

    While Kirkland is a self-proclaimed seafood lover, she has been trekking her way through the menu to order different items throughout the past five or six times she has visited. She is mostly grateful to have “better variety” on the west side of town, especially when she only has a 30-minute lunch break at work.

    More restaurants to try: New Pensacola restaurants of 2024: 12 of the biggest openings near Ensley, Ferry Pass

    The menu is broken up into several different categories, including fried baskets of wings and seafood, pho, rice and vermicelli dishes, sandwiches, fried rice and seafood boil platters that come with an original Cajun seasoning or the house special sauce.

    Bui, who moved from Vietnam to the United States in 1992 and eventually to Pensacola in 2006, recreates many of the staples that he grew up eating in the coastal city of Quy Nhon, Vietnam, along with some of the more mainstream American favorites.

    “She cooked every weekend,” Bui said of his mother making family-style dishes for his big family over the weekends.

    He remembers growing up on the mini-Vietnamese savory pancakes, which come served with fish sauce. Another appetizer Bui calls Fried Stuffed Sticky Rice Cheers comes with a toasty, golden brown outside with a pillowy soft interior stuffed with pork, onion and spices.

    It was something he could count on ordering from vendors scattered around the street corners of Vietnam but has become a hard-to-find snack in the United States. So, he decided to bring it to Pensacola.

    However, you’ll be sure to find the widely recognized favorites on the menu, such as the class banh mi sandwich prepared with either grilled pork or grilled chicken and the multi-flavored milk teas.

    While Bui owned a dry-cleaning business for many years, cooking was always his passion and pastime. Now, opening Blazin Casian Kitchen proved that it’s never too late to put dreams into action.

    “I’m very excited,” Bui said of getting the restaurant open.

    Blazin Casian Kitchen is still in its soft-opening stage, with a grand-opening planned for Nov. 1. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except for Wednesday for dine-in and carry-out.

    For real-time updates and information, follow Blazin Casian Kitchen on social media or give the restaurant a call at 850-861-3031.

    Hungry for more? Stay up to date on the latest restaurant news by subscribing to our free Pensacola Eats newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up for the newsletter at profile.pnj.com/newsletter

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: New West Pensacola restaurant combines the best of Vietnamese and Cajun cuisine

    Tacoma Aroma
    1d ago
    House of PHO is by far the best place in Pensacola!
